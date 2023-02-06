ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

New York Post

Prince Harry has second book with cut Will, Charles secrets: ‘I don’t think they would ever forgive me’

Prince Harry has more tea to spill. In a new interview with The Telegraph published Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft. “The first draft was different,” he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry also revealed that a lot of content was cut out...
netflixjunkie.com

DEBUNKED! Not Prince Harry but Prince William Broke the Royal Protocol for TWO Commoners During His Wedding

Prince William was hailed as a perfect elder brother in April 2011 when he broke a major royal protocol for Prince Harry. Various media reports suggested that the heir to the throne appointed his younger brother as his best man during his wedding to Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. Notably, the royal family did not follow the concept of the best man, as they termed them supporters.
The List

Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Keeps Distant From Her Family For One Reason

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made some disturbing allegations against Meghan Markle. It's clear that Samantha has a lot to say about her half-sister and her role in the royal family. That said, among the many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"...
People

Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her

The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
netflixjunkie.com

“When There’s a Camera..” – Body Expert Reveal How Meghan Markle Is in ‘Difficult Position’ When It Comes to the Royal Family

The cameras have been a constant norm in the life of Meghan Markle. The actress first gained love for her role in the Suits before she married Prince Harry of England. And what followed was the glare of the harshest camera lights on her face everywhere she went around and also the scrutiny that came with it. While things have toned down a notch after the couple left the United Kingdom to start a “normal” life in the United States by becoming celebrities.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
Cheryl E Preston

Prince William must accept that Prince Harry will be at the coronation although he is not in agreement

Prince William has no choice but to go along with the wishes of King Charles. King Charles has enlisted the help of Archbishop Justin Welby in smoothing things over with Prince Harry so that his son and Meghan Markle will attend the May 6 coronation. This will probably be for appearance's sake much like the Fab Four walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Daily Beast is reporting that an unnamed close friend of Prince William says the heir apparent to the throne is not in agreement but must because accept his father's decision.
