Read full article on original website
Related
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
seventeen.com
Who Is Shawn Mendes’ Rumored New Girlfriend, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda?
Since his split with Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes has been living it up in his single era. The Toronto native not only starred as the titular character in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, but also hit up New York Fashion Week and began embarking on his Wonder World Tour until he canceled it to prioritize his mental health.
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split
Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos
The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Significant Age Difference
Vanessa Hudgens is officially engaged to Cole Tucker after two years of dating. Here's what to know about their significant age gap.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Apparently Gotten A Lot Better Since Her Split With Harry Styles
Olivia and Jason dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children.
HipHopDX.com
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
E! News
234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 3