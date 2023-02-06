ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
seventeen.com

Who Is Shawn Mendes’ Rumored New Girlfriend, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda?

Since his split with Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes has been living it up in his single era. The Toronto native not only starred as the titular character in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, but also hit up New York Fashion Week and began embarking on his Wonder World Tour until he canceled it to prioritize his mental health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’

Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split

Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos

The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
E! News

E! News

