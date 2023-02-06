Read full article on original website
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
AZFamily
Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend
Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend
AZFamily
Arizona sisters surprised with Super Bowl tickets from NFL commissioner
Arizona sisters surprised with Super Bowl tickets from NFL commissioner
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
AZFamily
Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...
AZFamily
Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl
Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
AZFamily
Get your facts straight about Super Bowl LVII places, players
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In less than a week, football fans will turn their attention to the biggest game in the country—the Super Bowl. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The U.S. Census released a Super...
AZFamily
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
AZFamily
ESPN Main Street tailgate kicks off in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A old western style tailgate party has kicked off Wednesday morning in Scottsdale as a 5-day long pre-Super Bowl LVII party. Karen Churchard, director of tourism and events with the City of Scottsdale, said, “We’re thrilled that ESPN came back to be in the City of Scottsdale. They picked Main Street because of its western charm. It’s been an awesome experience to be a part of the city planning and all the staff and all the great work that we did in the projects we accomplished prior to today.”
AZFamily
Super Bowl LVII safety from the sky over the stadium
Super Bowl LVII safety from the sky over the stadium
AZFamily
Extra Point Podcast: Phoenix Suns trade for Kevin Durant
(3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an emergency podcast as Kevin Durant is heading to the Phoenix Suns! The man who called it last summer on our show, Flex from Jersey, joins us to break down the blockbuster trade. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify |...
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans
Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans
AZFamily
Chiefs and Eagles fans face off as soon as they arrive at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans flew into Sky Harbor Airport and immediately started the banter at baggage claim. The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams. The Super Bowl LVII rivalry has already begun. One fan predicted the score to be...
AZFamily
VIDEO: Streaker makes it onto the green at WM Phoenix Open's 16th Hole
Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open. Gabe Cooper, the owner of Noggin Boss, says they were dominating sales at day two of the WM Phoenix Open. Streaker hops on green at 17th hole at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Scottsdale police...
AZFamily
Mobile carriers upgrading cell phone towers ahead of big sporting events
Mobile carriers upgrading cell phone towers ahead of big sporting events
