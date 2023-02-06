ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
AZFamily

Star-studded celebrations taking over Super Bowl weekend

How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...
AZFamily

Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
AZFamily

Get your facts straight about Super Bowl LVII places, players

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In less than a week, football fans will turn their attention to the biggest game in the country—the Super Bowl. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The U.S. Census released a Super...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AZFamily

How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend

More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Scottsdale gallery owner faces charges after mocking Native Americans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Scottsdale gallery owner is facing charges after a video showed him...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ESPN Main Street tailgate kicks off in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A old western style tailgate party has kicked off Wednesday morning in Scottsdale as a 5-day long pre-Super Bowl LVII party. Karen Churchard, director of tourism and events with the City of Scottsdale, said, “We’re thrilled that ESPN came back to be in the City of Scottsdale. They picked Main Street because of its western charm. It’s been an awesome experience to be a part of the city planning and all the staff and all the great work that we did in the projects we accomplished prior to today.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Super Bowl LVII safety from the sky over the stadium

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Waymo ready to take Super Bowl visitors around the Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Waymo costs about the same as Uber or Lyft, but unlike those two services, there’s no...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Extra Point Podcast: Phoenix Suns trade for Kevin Durant

(3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an emergency podcast as Kevin Durant is heading to the Phoenix Suns! The man who called it last summer on our show, Flex from Jersey, joins us to break down the blockbuster trade. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify |...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mobile carriers upgrading cell phone towers ahead of big sporting events

More people are interested in sports memorabilia and you can get your collectibles appraised for free this weekend at the NFL Experience in Phoenix. Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle...
PHOENIX, AZ

