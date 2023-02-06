ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

uwpexponent.com

Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later

Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
kmvt

Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID – A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people – including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Lansing Daily

Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing

The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more
MOSCOW, ID
nwpb.org

Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June

Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow

MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
MOSCOW, ID
nwpb.org

Speculation surrounds death of student on WSU campus

Luke Tyler, a Washington State University student, was found dead at a residence hall on the Pullman campus last month. WSU Police responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 22 and found Tyler deceased in his dorm room, University Spokesman, Phil Weiler, explained in an emailed statement. There has been...
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over a Woman

LEWISTON, ID – A 41-year-old female was seriously injured after she was reportedly run over by a man leaving a Saturday night party while under the influence of alcohol. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot.
LEWISTON, ID
OnlyInYourState

This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem

Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman Regional Hospital wins big in annual gala

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year. Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment

MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Broadband board awards $26 million to two north central Idaho projects

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is awarding $26 million to two infrastructure projects expanding internet connection in north central Idaho. The awards, announced last week, include $20 million for public-private partnership to directly link broadband connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the state for the first time from Grangeville to Star. Existing lines connect the regions through Oregon and Washington. The Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group are managing that project.
IDAHO STATE

