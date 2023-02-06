Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
uwpexponent.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
kmvt
Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
koze.com
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID – A Nez Perce County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people – including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
KXLY
News agencies ask Idaho Supreme Court to remove gag order in U of I murder case
BOISE, Idaho - A coalition of news agencies, including 4 News Now, want the Idaho Supreme Court to step in over a gag order in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger faces murder charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students last November.
Lansing Daily
Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing
The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
nwpb.org
Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June
Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
KXLY
Police searching for man suspected of attempting to enter WSU student's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department was searching for a man they say rang a doorbell and tried to open a Washington State University (WSU) student's apartment door. Police say they got a report around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd about a man, described as being possible...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
nwpb.org
Speculation surrounds death of student on WSU campus
Luke Tyler, a Washington State University student, was found dead at a residence hall on the Pullman campus last month. WSU Police responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 22 and found Tyler deceased in his dorm room, University Spokesman, Phil Weiler, explained in an emailed statement. There has been...
koze.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over a Woman
LEWISTON, ID – A 41-year-old female was seriously injured after she was reportedly run over by a man leaving a Saturday night party while under the influence of alcohol. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot.
Idaho Lottery Recognizes Centennial Elementary School's Mrs. Reynolds with School Hero Award
LEWISTON, ID - The Idaho Lottery recently recognized Centennial Elementary School's Mrs. Reynolds as a 'School Hero' as part of their Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to 'Share the Love." According to a post shared by the Lewiston Independent School District, Mrs. Reynolds was nominated by a student. In total, the...
OnlyInYourState
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman Regional Hospital wins big in annual gala
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year. Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary...
Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Broadband board awards $26 million to two north central Idaho projects
The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is awarding $26 million to two infrastructure projects expanding internet connection in north central Idaho. The awards, announced last week, include $20 million for public-private partnership to directly link broadband connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the state for the first time from Grangeville to Star. Existing lines connect the regions through Oregon and Washington. The Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group are managing that project.
Comments / 0