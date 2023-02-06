Rindahl named permanent head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater has removed the interim tag from Jace Rindahl’s title and made him the permanent replacement for retired coach Kevin Bullis.

Rindahl had spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach at the Division III program. When Bullis announced in November that he was stepping down, Wisconsin-Whitewater named Rindahl the interim head coach and said it would conduct a national search for Bullis’ replacement.

School officials announced Monday they had decided on Rindahl to fill that role.

“I know there is great responsibility that comes with this role,” Rindahl said in a statement. “As a former student-athlete and assistant coach, I feel my time in this program has helped prepare me for this opportunity and I am ready to serve our football team, athletic department, university and community.”

Rindahl started as Wisconsin-Whitewater’s linebackers coach in 2015 and took over as defensive coordinator in 2020. He was promoted to assistant head coach before last season.

The former linebacker played at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2005-08 and was part of its 2007 Division III national championship team.

Bullis posted a 78-13 record in seven seasons, including a Division III runner-up finish in 2019 and semifinal appearances in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 last season and lost 33-28 to Aurora in the first round of the playoffs.

Wisconsin-Whitewater won national titles in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 under Lance Leipold, now the coach at Kansas.

