KOKI FOX 23
Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole
TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KOKI FOX 23
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
What options will you have at the cashless Creek Turnpike tolls?
TULSA, Okla. — Toil at the toll, like what actress Jennifer Garner experienced at an Oklahoma turnpike in 2019, is fading out of the Sooner State. Drivers taking the Creek Turnpike will no longer have to search for nickels, dimes, and quarters beginning Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. “Those...
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa. The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
kswo.com
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
KOKI FOX 23
Pro bull riding comes to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is in downtown Tulsa this weekend for Unleash the Beast. For the 19th consecutive season, PBR will hold the PBR Express Ranches Classic Feb. 10-11 at the BOK Center, near West First Street and South Denver Avenue. The top 40 bull riders...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman searching for lost cat finds human remains in west Tulsa
The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says that a woman searching for her lost cat, instead came across human remains near Charles Page Blvd. and South 54 West Avenue. The remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022. Homicide detectives are investigating the case and have...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
KOKI FOX 23
Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America
TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on trades career campus
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation broke ground on a $10-million career campus Tuesday. When complete, the campus will help train thousands of Cherokee citizens in career trade programs. The state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program. The program provides training...
