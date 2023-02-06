Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
DNR urges snowmobilers to 'sled safe and sled smart' as fatalities continue to climb
MADISON (WLUK) -- With nine snowmobile fatalities so far this year in the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging all snowmobilers to "Sled Safe and Sled Smart." According to the DNR, alcohol was involved in 68% of snowmobile deaths over the past five years. And with Super...
Fox11online.com
Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fox11online.com
Satellite images show narrow band of snow across Wisconsin from Thursday's storm
(WLUK) -- Most of Wisconsin missed out on the big snowfall Thursday, but satellite images a day later show a distinct band of snow from southwestern Wisconsin to southern Door County. According to the National Weather Service, 9 inches of snow fell in Dubuque, Iowa. Madison saw 7 inches, Fond...
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Mich., school welcomes students into building for first time this school year
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan, walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin expands free COVID-19 testing program
(WLUK) -- You can now get even more at-home COVID-19 self-test kits for free. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded its free COVID-19 testing program to allow two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month instead of one. Each kit contains five rapid antigen tests, for a total of...
Fox11online.com
Fundraiser to help send Oconto band students to Europe
(WLUK) -- A fundraiser is helping Oconto band students shine on an international level. Six Oconto high school students will be going to Europe in July with the Wisconsin All Stars of Music band. The group of students will perform during a two-week tour through five different countries: France, Germany,...
Fox11online.com
Fishing clubs recommend ATV travel only as Lake Winnebago ice weakens
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Just two days before sturgeon spearing season, fishing clubs along Lake Winnebago are advising travelers to use ATVs and UTVs only as warm weather weakens the ice. Many fishing clubs along the lake have held back on putting out bridges that cross cracks in the ice,...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to rise
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have increased for a fourth consecutive day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average rising to 500 new cases, a level last seen on Jan. 28. There were 697 cases confirmed on Tuesday, the most in a single day since Jan. 18.
Fox11online.com
Wine from coral-encrusted bottles makes waves in Northeast Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca-based company is making waves with its exclusive, coral-encrusted product: Wine of the Sea. BZ Consortium is the first U.S. importer of the unique wine. What makes it so special is that it truly comes from the sea. After being produced in France, Italy...
Fox11online.com
Controversial school training video removed after substitute teacher raises questions
WASHINGTON (TND) — A mother and substitute teacher in Utah raised questions on a controversial teacher training video that was eventually removed. Parents Defending Education's Director of Outreach Erica Sanzi joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to discuss the situation. The Utah State Agency took down...
Fox11online.com
'Not just survive but thrive': African Heritage, Inc. hosts annual student conference
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Over 500 Black high school and college students across Wisconsin came together Wednesday for the annual African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders conference hosted by African Heritage, Inc. These students -- all referred to as scholars throughout the conference -- had the chance to attend a variety...
Comments / 0