Iron Mountain, MI

Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
WISCONSIN STATE
Menominee, Mich., school welcomes students into building for first time this school year

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan, walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
MENOMINEE, MI
Wisconsin expands free COVID-19 testing program

(WLUK) -- You can now get even more at-home COVID-19 self-test kits for free. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded its free COVID-19 testing program to allow two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month instead of one. Each kit contains five rapid antigen tests, for a total of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fundraiser to help send Oconto band students to Europe

(WLUK) -- A fundraiser is helping Oconto band students shine on an international level. Six Oconto high school students will be going to Europe in July with the Wisconsin All Stars of Music band. The group of students will perform during a two-week tour through five different countries: France, Germany,...
OCONTO, WI
Fishing clubs recommend ATV travel only as Lake Winnebago ice weakens

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Just two days before sturgeon spearing season, fishing clubs along Lake Winnebago are advising travelers to use ATVs and UTVs only as warm weather weakens the ice. Many fishing clubs along the lake have held back on putting out bridges that cross cracks in the ice,...
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to rise

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have increased for a fourth consecutive day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average rising to 500 new cases, a level last seen on Jan. 28. There were 697 cases confirmed on Tuesday, the most in a single day since Jan. 18.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wine from coral-encrusted bottles makes waves in Northeast Wisconsin

DE PERE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca-based company is making waves with its exclusive, coral-encrusted product: Wine of the Sea. BZ Consortium is the first U.S. importer of the unique wine. What makes it so special is that it truly comes from the sea. After being produced in France, Italy...
WISCONSIN STATE

