gordonramsayclub.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
French Chocolate Silk Pie
I once had someone describe my French Silk Pie as "heaven on a plate." This creamy, rich, chocolaty dessert is also known as Chocolate Silk Pie. And although it's not as heavy as chocolate mousse, it's every bit as decadent and delicious.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
My Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe is easy to make and comes with a creamy Dijon Gruyere Sauce that’s the perfect complement to this delicious restaurant-style chicken dish.
A beautiful new Indian restaurant opens downtown this week
Chef, restaurateur and sommelier Hemant Bhagwani’s hospitality experience spans the globe, including as owner/operator of Toronto’s Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, Popa Burmese and 35 more spots in Canada. This month, Bhagwani opens his first NYC restaurant in Tribeca. Goa New York will occupy Leonard Street’s former Tetsu space...
Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi
When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.
Tasting Table
Religieuse: The Traditional French Pastry That Resembles A Nun
If you were dazzled by the whimsical towers of choux pastry in the Wes Anderson film "The Grand Budapest Hotel," known as courtesans au chocolat, you might be interested to know that they bear a striking resemblance to a real-life French pastry called the Religieuse (per Slate). The Religieuse is...
The Daily South
French Dip Sliders
Get your French Dip fix on a smaller scale with savory, buttery French Dip Sliders. These sliders feature everything you need with French Dip flavors—roast beef, caramelized onions, creamy provolone cheese, and meaty au jus. But they're converted into perfectly portable sliders and added a slightly sweetened brown sugar-mustard sauce to make them incredibly special and unique.
Chef Ken Oringer’s Asparagus Risotto Is A Family Meal Worth Making
In 2020, Ken Oringer’s daughter, Verveine, was diagnosed with celiac disease, which meant she had to adopt a gluten-free diet. The James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur couldn’t live with the fact that his daughter wouldn’t be able to enjoy the food served at his restaurants. So, when coming up with the concept for his newest spot, the coastal Italian Faccia a Faccia in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, Oringer worked hard to ensure that all the pasta dishes — from the paccheri with gulf shrimp and crab to the mafalde cinghiale with wild boar, cocoa powder, and chanterelles — could easily be offered gluten-free.
gordonramsayclub.com
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
This is one of the most delicious cheesecake recipes! Simple and easy to prepare this dessert is perfect for everyone who adores dulce de leche. Plus, it’s no-bake recipe – so you can make it anytime and surprise your family or friends with this yummy treat! Try it:
The Unexpected Ingredient Duo Giada De Laurentiis Loves On Pizza
Pizza lovers are quick to defend their favorite toppings as well as criticize the pizza toppings they hate. One common topping debate centers around pineapple and whether it belongs on pizza at all, and some people think that fruit and pizza shouldn't be eaten together. According to the results of a poll from Donatos and OnePoll published by SWNS Digital, pineapple is the second least-liked pizza topping, with anchovies coming in at number one.
Traditional Italian Bread
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of Italy
For the best in homestyle Italian cooking and a casual, comfortable atmosphere for the whole family, nobody does it better in Tonawanda, New York than A Touch of Italy. Well-known for their pasta staples and pizza pies, A Touch of Italy brings the perfect blend of spices to every dish served.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Tomato Salad
For a quick side dish or appetizer this Italian tomato salad hits the spot. It’s lovely on its own, but it’s also great when spooned over some crusty bread, too. The flavor is fresh and so quick to make that it’s easily a go-to recipe. I love that the ease of preparation for the pay off of flavor you get with this simple dish makes it a really smooth addition to even busy dinners.
travelawaits.com
7 Delicious Breads To Try In Italy, And Where To Find Them
Everyone knows that Italy is famous for its variety of pasta (around 300 different types), but who would guess that there are at least 250 types of Italian bread? Each Italian region has its own baking traditions and each type of bread captures the social, economic, and cultural evolution of the area it comes from. Granted, Italians consider pizza as a type of bread, but still… Mamma mia! That’s a lot of dough!
One Pan Fettuccine, Lemon Mascarpone Sauce
If you are a pasta lover, you will love this simple one-pan dish. Only 4 ingredients are used to make this dish. Mascarpone is that delightful cheese that melts and tends out this excellent cream.
Italian Chocolate Torte
If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.
Orecchiette Pasta, Chickpeas
Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PASTA CAPRESE
Pasta Caprese is a flavorful, light dinner recipe perfect for weeknights! Quick & easy meatless meal with fantastic fresh flavors from the tomatoes, mozzarella & basil!. This easy pasta dish is perfect for weeknight dinners or to entertain guests, it comes together easily and is absolutely delectable! Making this caprese pasta is simple, with basic ingredients it comes together quickly and is a wonderful filling meal.
