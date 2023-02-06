In 2020, Ken Oringer’s daughter, Verveine, was diagnosed with celiac disease, which meant she had to adopt a gluten-free diet. The James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur couldn’t live with the fact that his daughter wouldn’t be able to enjoy the food served at his restaurants. So, when coming up with the concept for his newest spot, the coastal Italian Faccia a Faccia in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, Oringer worked hard to ensure that all the pasta dishes — from the paccheri with gulf shrimp and crab to the mafalde cinghiale with wild boar, cocoa powder, and chanterelles — could easily be offered gluten-free.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO