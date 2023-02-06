ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Waverly’s Tomasso reflects on Player of the Year award

By Chuck Brame
 4 days ago

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Wolverines received top honors in the state this past weekend.

Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso was named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association last Friday. Tomasso received the award at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The junior football standout says that being recognized as one of the best football players in the state means a lot. “It was a huge accomplishment. I was very honored to be there to represent Waverly and Section IV. I was there with only a select few kids that were the best of the best from New York State,” said Tomasso.

The Wolverines defeated defending state champs Chenango Forks this past season to win their first sectional title since 2015. Tomasso had a huge year thru the air throwing for over 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 794 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. The junior also broke the Waverly school record held by Peyton Miller for career passing yards.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

