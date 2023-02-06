Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Tree falls on top of Paris home
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - a tree fell on top of a Paris home while the family was still inside. It was quite the unwelcome surprise for one Bourbon County family when a 60-foot pine tree was uprooted and came crashing down onto their Lynnwood Drive home. “We had wind expected...
fox56news.com
City of Frankfort plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2030
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky’s capitol is going green to reduce its carbon footprint. Local leaders said their goal is for the city to run 100% on clean energy by 2030. One of their first moves will be making the shift from natural gas to renewable energy sources such as solar power. They’re starting with government-owned facilities, hoping to set an example for residents to follow.
fox56news.com
Avelo Airlines suspends Blue Grass Airport services
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Avelo Airlines has announced it will be ending Lexington service beginning Feb. 21. The airline company said the Blue Grass Airport (LEX) service is being suspended because it did not meet its expectations. An Avelo Airlines spokeswoman told FOX 56, any flights already booked...
fox56news.com
University of Kentucky makes Narcan more easily available
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Overdose numbers continue to rise, but the University of Kentucky (UK) has a plan to make resources available to anyone who might find themselves in an overdose emergency. Narcan has become readily available in places like UK, with more than 60 Narcan boxes being...
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
WKYT 27
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
wbontv.com
City of Richmond set to strengthen competitive edge with purchase option on property
The City of Richmond has finalized a purchase option on 600 acres of property located off I-75 at Exit 83. This option provides the opportunity for Richmond to be a stronger competitor to attract and retain large manufacturing investment as the tract of land is prepared to meet the needs of future manufacturing interests.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
fox56news.com
Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington
A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
fox56news.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Lexington
(STACKER) – Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
fox56news.com
Wall collapses and hits building on Trade Street causing gas leak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fayette County Code Enforcement told FOX 56 the building has been condemned, pending engineering review, after high winds knocked down the front of the building and debris hit the gas assembly, causing a gas leak. Major Derek Roberts told FOX 56 that the electricity...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 2/8/2023
Kentucky is in a very warm, very windy pattern that should sustain itself until this weekend when a cold front and a digging ridge blow the heavy winds away. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening...
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weekend weather: Less wind, cooler temps and a shot at some rain, snow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mayhem across Kentucky. Extreme winds led to multiple power outages across the state. Wind speeds topped out over 65, even 70 mph in places across the Bluegrass. Those winds will slow down overnight, but it won’t be until Friday morning that we really feel...
fox56news.com
Structure fire on East 7th Street in Lexington
There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for. A 60-year-old man, who appeared to be intoxicated, leaned over the tracks and fell before the train hit him. Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Golden Alert issued for 62-year-old Richmond man
Kentucky State Police is investigating a missing Richmond man. Kentucky State Police is investigating a missing Richmond man. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for February 10, 2023. Lexington Human Society letting scorned lovers name …. Dirty litter boxes are making a return in Lexington for those in need of some relief...
