Wyoming State

mybighornbasin.com

The Latest Polls And Standings For Wyoming 3A Girls Basketball

The Lady Warriors got a big win last weekend over a Wyoming 3A ranked team in a 57-51 win over then number 4 ranked Lyman. With that win, the Lady Warriors are 4-11 overall and 1-2 in the conference. That win earned the Lady Warriors with a 5th place vote...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Grows for You

Convenient. Local. Eat Wyoming. Back when, Wyoming cowboys suffered for locally grown fresh greens. Not anymore! Lake View Gardens produces microgreens, lettuces and other vegetables in hydroponic, geothermal greenhouses perched above Ocean Lake near Pavillion. Dirk and Sue Gosnell pay Wyoming winter no mind to grow fresh greens for Wyoming, and its cowboys, all year long.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyoming Student-Athletes earned 2022 Fall Academic Mountain West Honors

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Tuesday. A total of 83 University of Wyoming student-athletes were named to the 2022 fall team. The 83 Cowboys and Cowgirls included: 12 men’s cross country runners, 11 women’s cross country team members, 31 Cowboy football student-athletes, 17 Cowgirl soccer team members and 12 Cowgirl volleyball student-athletes.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
DRIGGS, ID
Laramie Live

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Snow Squalls to Threaten Travelers in Southeast Wyoming

Gusty winds combined with snow could make travel very difficult across portions of southeast Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, and the north Snowy Range foothills, where gusts up to 65 mph are expected.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

All Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance program payments to end in June

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be for the month of June. Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available.No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities and housing stability services for the months after June.
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

