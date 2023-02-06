Read full article on original website
Related
klax-tv.com
Juveniles Arrested After Escaping From Local Facility
Alexandria, LA (02/09/2023) Alexandria Police locate and arrest four juvenile escapees from a local juvenile facility in Alexandria, LA. On February 7th, at approximately 09:30 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility located in the 6100 block of Bayou Rapides Road. Upon Officers arrival, the complainant stated one 14-year old, one 15-year old, and two 16-year old juveniles, all females, had walked away from the facility and could not be located. Officers began a search of the area but could not locate the missing juveniles.
kalb.com
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested connected to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
Feb. 7, 2023, marks two years since 20-year-old Destiny Compton and 19-year-old Ashley Mortle were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. A balloon release was held in their memory. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Louisiana State Police - Trooper Chad Peavy!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 5...
klax-tv.com
Multiple Grant Parish Arrests
Investigations by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office leads to multiple narcotic arrests. · Shane McGlothlin, 36 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Improper Supervision of a Minor, Accessory After the Fact, Possession of Legend Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court. ·...
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested after incident, damage to Raising Canes
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to Raising Canes in reference to a disturbance on Feb. 5 around 3:02 am. Upon officers arrival they located a large group of individuals yelling at each other. Officers were able to separate everyone and were told by an employee that Christopher Sellers, 30 of Natchitoches, damaged a window inside the restaurant.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
kalb.com
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
kalb.com
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
KNOE TV8
Mississippi man arrested for alleged solicitation of minor online
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested Alton Jackson, 28, for alleged solicitation of a minor online on Feb. 6, 2023. CPSO says the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Jackson in late Jan. 2023, for soliciting what he believed to be a minor online for sex.
Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
kalb.com
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
kjas.com
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
kalb.com
Alexandria says bus stop bench changes were made due to intersection safety hazard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. In a press release, the City reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Public Works employees replaced...
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
kalb.com
Balloon release held to mark 2 years since the deaths of Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, Feb. 7, marked two years since Destiny Compton, 20, and Ashley Mortle, 19, were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. The two women visited the Alexandria Police Department hours before they were killed in 2021 to report that Mortle’s ex-boyfriend, Ke’ron Nickelson, attacked them and threatened to kill them. They were reportedly told to come back the next day.
Comments / 0