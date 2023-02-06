A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes. In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO