Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

SLO developer sentenced to four years in prison

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes. In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help tracking down an attempted murder suspect who they believe fled the area. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, a caller reported a stabbing at the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in rural Santa Maria. Deputies arrived to find an adult female with several stab wounds to her upper torso.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Arrest made near Paso Robles High School, there was no threat to school identified. – On Friday, Feb. 3, shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road near Paso Robles High School for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

June 2020 Active Shooter Event 02.09.2023

Remember the active shooter event back in June of 2020?. The gunman shot at the Paso Robles police department, but officers there elected to remain inside their fortress-like building. San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Dreyfus responded to reports of an active shooter, and Mason Lira shot him in...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves arrested in Nipomo

Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. “On 1-24-23, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA

