Read full article on original website
Related
Teen arrested for drug and weapon charges in Paso Robles
Paso Robles police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Friday, February 3 when an officer conducted the traffic stop for an equipment violation.
Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting
Police identified Robert Valencia, 32, of Santa Maria as the victim in a weekend shooting in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO developer sentenced to four years in prison
A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes. In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.
Teen arrested after gun, drugs found in car near Paso Robles High School, police say
After pulling over the 17-year-old driver, a Paso Robles police officer reportedly spotted “a large amount of marijuana” on the backseat of the vehicle.
Two Santa Maria residents arrested for identity theft, burglary and illegal possession of firearm
Police arrested two Santa Maria residents on Tuesday after witnesses saw the two steal a car and flee, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Two Santa Maria residents arrested for identity theft, burglary and illegal possession of firearm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo business man sentenced to four years for financial fraud of more than $500K
Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello sentenced Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, to four years in state prison for financial crimes, according to District Attorney Dan Dow. The post San Luis Obispo business man sentenced to four years for financial fraud of more than $500K appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help tracking down an attempted murder suspect who they believe fled the area. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, a caller reported a stabbing at the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in rural Santa Maria. Deputies arrived to find an adult female with several stab wounds to her upper torso.
Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop
Arrest made near Paso Robles High School, there was no threat to school identified. – On Friday, Feb. 3, shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road near Paso Robles High School for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat.
kprl.com
June 2020 Active Shooter Event 02.09.2023
Remember the active shooter event back in June of 2020?. The gunman shot at the Paso Robles police department, but officers there elected to remain inside their fortress-like building. San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Dreyfus responded to reports of an active shooter, and Mason Lira shot him in...
Paul Flores sentencing in Kristin Smart trial to proceed as scheduled, attorneys confirm
The defense is expected to file a motion for a new trial at least 10 days before the sentencing.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man who tried to flee the U.S. facing life in prison
A San Luis Obispo judge on Friday convicted a SLO County man, who last year attempted to flee the United States, of 19 counts of sexual abuse related to raping his wife, molesting her daughter and abusing another close juvenile relative. Daniel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 36, committed the crimes in San Luis...
26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old
26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia has been sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old girl after she attended the California Mid-State Fair in July 2022, according to the SLO District Attorney. The post 26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Body found in San Luis Obispo commercial building
he man’s body was reportedly discovered in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft St.
Body found in SLO building near Highway 101, police say
The man was found deceased in an electrical service room, the SLO Police Department said.
KEYT
Santa Maria police ask for public assistance in homicide investigation
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Around 11:50 p. m. on Feb. 4, Santa Maria Police dispatch received multiple calls about multiple gunshots in the 400 block of North Railroad. Arriving officers found two adult men in need of medical attention for gun-related injuries. Both men were transported to the hospital.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SLO police to ramp up patrols after complaints over public urination
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is cracking down on people who are using public places as their personal bathrooms.
crimevoice.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves arrested in Nipomo
Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. “On 1-24-23, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
Comments / 2