LISTEN: RCC talks 50 days of wellness challenge on Byers & Co
February 9, 2023 – Scott Broyles and Emma Roark of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their 50 Days of Wellness Challenge. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: Millikin talks Black History Month on Byers & Co
February 8, 2023 – Millikin University Director of Campus Life Nikki Garry and nursing student, Naomi Hall joined Byers & Co to talk abut the school’s events celebrating Black History Month focused on sharing authentic black voices. Listen to the podcast now!
Argenta to host 7th annual IceFest Saturday
February 9, 2023- Argenta will host their 7th annual IceFest this Saturday, featuring a winter wonderland of unique ice sculptures and carvings. The IceFest began in 2017 and featured live carving demonstrations and over 25 ice sculptures placed throughout Prairie Park and downtown Argenta. Since then, organizers say the event has added nearly double the amount of sculptures and many other family-friendly activities. All sculptures are carved by Argenta Native, Olympic Gold Medalist Ice Carver, Aaric Kendall and other talented artists.
LISTEN: Dr. Kristopher Kahler on Fuego
February 10, 2023- Dr. Kristopher Kahler, Superintendent of the Maroa-Forsyth School District, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about student engagement, academic learning loss, and equal access to technology resources. Listen to the podcast now!
Another temporary restraining order issued for assault weapons ban in Macon County
February 9, 2023 -A temporary restraining order has been issued in Macon County, keeping the state from enforcing a recent gun ban on over 2000 Macon County Gun owners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that banned dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments, and rapid-firing devices. Under the law, no rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police.
