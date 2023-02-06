Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
nowdecatur.com
Argenta to host 7th annual IceFest Saturday
February 9, 2023- Argenta will host their 7th annual IceFest this Saturday, featuring a winter wonderland of unique ice sculptures and carvings. The IceFest began in 2017 and featured live carving demonstrations and over 25 ice sculptures placed throughout Prairie Park and downtown Argenta. Since then, organizers say the event has added nearly double the amount of sculptures and many other family-friendly activities. All sculptures are carved by Argenta Native, Olympic Gold Medalist Ice Carver, Aaric Kendall and other talented artists.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Area Arts Council to host trivia night fundraiser
February 8, 2023 – Do you know lots of stuff… useless knowledge or otherwise? The Decatur Area Arts Council has an event for you. The Decatur Area Arts Council is hosting a fundraising event with its Trivia Night on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023, at the Richland Community College Shilling Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia starts 6 p.m.
nowdecatur.com
Tickets now available for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Chamber Awards
February 8, 2023 – Tickets are now available for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2022 Chamber Awards. This after-hours event on March 1st will highlight the nominees in the following categories:. Small Business of the Year. Non-Profit of the Year. Community Contributor of the Year. Chamber Ambassador of...
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
nprillinois.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S....
nowdecatur.com
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum offer free admission to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday
February 7, 2023 – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is throwing a birthday party, and you’re invited! In honor of Lincoln’s birthday, museum admission will be free Feb. 11 and 12, the birthday boy himself will visit on both days. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the...
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
wdbr.com
Taylorville man sentenced for crystal meth distribution
A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
wlds.com
NTSB Release Final Report on Airplane Crash That Killed Edwards’ & Family Friend in 2020
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a final report on an airplane crash that killed a well-known Springfield couple and their friend three years ago. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and her husband, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards along with family friend John Evans and the Edwards’ family dog were killed when their twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in the afternoon of January 28, 2020 in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County near the outskirts of Springfield.
WAND TV
Man arrested in connection to shooting of Decatur man in West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — On Wednesday afternoon, Peoria County Sheriff's Detectives along with the Decatur Police Department, United States Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents arrested Lamentae Turner, 22, in Decatur. Turner was booked on first degree murder charges in connection to the shooting of Stashaun L. Wheeler...
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
