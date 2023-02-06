Read full article on original website
State medical board considering 3 new conditions for medical marijuana
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Medical Board said it will move forward with reviewing three additional conditions to determine if they will qualify for medical marijuana.
Medical marijuana: Autism spectrum disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and irritable bowel syndrome to be studied by state panel
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A State Medical Board of Ohio committee voted Wednesday morning to obtain more information on medical marijuana’s potential efficacy with autism spectrum disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and irritable bowel syndrome. The committee, made up of members of the larger Medical Board, will next obtain expert witnesses...
The health risks for Ohioans after derailment of train with toxic chemicals
Train Derailment in Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Sparks Evacuation and Health Concerns. A train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last Friday has caused widespread concern for the safety of nearby residents. The derailment involved several tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is a hazardous chemical used in the production of plastics and other household items. In response to the potential danger posed by these chemicals, local authorities ordered the evacuation of residents in the area, as well as the release and burning of the chemicals.
Kentucky WIC program to only offer Similac infant formula
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Public Health has an update some parents may want to know. The government organization says the USDA is “not planning to renew Kentucky WIC’s waiver to provide additional infant formula options. Beginning March 1, Kentucky’s Women, Infants and Children...
Bill filed aims to help ease health care worker shortage in Kentucky
Addressing the crippling health care worker shortage here in Kentucky — that's the goal of House Bill 200, filed by Louisville Republican Ken Fleming. As the regional director of global medical response, Paul Phillips knows firsthand what an EMT shortage can do to a community. "It affects the day-to-day...
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
Ohio working to expand passenger rail
Ohio — Ohio is taking the first step toward possibly expanding passenger rail service. Gov. Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio. "The information we gather from this effort will help...
NKY Children's Advocacy Center bringing awareness to helping children in crisis
CINCINNATI — Kentucky is commemorating Children's Advocacy Week, binging awareness to a wide variety of child abuse cases in the commonwealth. NKY Children's Advocacy Center talks about how their center is bringing awareness to helping children in crisis.
'Energy Choice' nightmare: Couple gets $874 gas and electric bill
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Except for a few cold snaps, this has been a mild winter in most of the Cincinnati area and most of the country. So then why are utility bills so high, in some cases higher than ever before?. Chris and Jen Arnett live in an...
This Kentucky City Is Among The Cheapest Staycation Spots In The US
Travel Lens compiled a list of the cheapest staycation destinations in the US.
How Northern Kentucky’s shaved ice pilgrimage brings economic impact
For Kona Ice customers, the recognizable trucks are a staple of little league games, school functions and community festivals. For their franchisees, the Kona Konvention is just as beloved. The four-day event, held last weekend, attracts Kona Ice franchise owners from across the United States and Canada into Northern Kentucky,...
Attorney General Cameron Joins 20-State Coalition Urging CVS, Walgreens to Stop Unlawful Distribution of Abortion Pills by Mail
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 6, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in sending a letter to CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Walgreens) to stop the companies’ plan to unlawfully distribute abortion pills by mail. “Having failed to halt the...
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of kids outside a school in Mt. Healthy allegedly had to take cover Wednesday when gunshots started going off in the area. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt. Healthy police. Assumption School closed in 2008 when...
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
11 Quirky Facts About Ohio That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
You know the saying that truth is stranger than fiction? Well, that’s definitely the case in Ohio. The Buckeye State has a fascinating history that, at times, seems too fantastic to be true. Don’t believe us? Here are 11 quirky facts about Ohio they probably didn’t teach you in school…
Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam
Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
Meijer rolls out new points system for Kentucky shoppers
Meijer shoppers in Kentucky can start taking advantage of the grocery store's new point system. The grocery chain announced Tuesday that it is revamping its "mPerks" to allow for more personalized rewards and savings. That includes gaining points for every dollar spent. They had been using the new system in...
