whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
whvoradio.com
Meth Possession Conviction Sends Christian County Man To Federal Prison
A Christian County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for distributing meth and possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses. 43-year-old David Phillips was one of seven people arrested during an investigation on Greenville...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Jail
A Christian County woman was arrested on several outstanding warrants and attempted to bring drugs into jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the Christian County Jail, 21-year-old Jalayshia Bussell was arrested on warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court, and second-degree escape. When she arrived at the jail, she was...
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
clarksvilletoday.com
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville
21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A woman that was arrested on an outstanding warrant was also charged with possession of drugs Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Zaxby’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard for a phone and alarm and found 36-year-old Keasha Graves in the area. She was reportedly found to have...
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges Against Hopkinsville Woman
A traffic stop on North Jessup Street led to drug charges for a Hopkinsville woman Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 39-year-old Miriah Andrews for an improper display of vehicle registration and found it was expired during the stop. After a search of the vehicle, 12 doses of fentanyl,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A man was charged after he allegedly stole someone’s money during the sale of a phone on West 16th Street Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Darrin Bussell Jr. met with someone to sell them an iPhone and when they arrived he grabbed their money and tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone hitting the person in the face.
WBKO
Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes. According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville, possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Weapons Charge
A Hopkinsville man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans was given the 33-month sentence which will include a three-year term of supervised release. According to court records, Evans possessed a pistol in 2020 after...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
Marshall County Daily
Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station
On 1-29-2023 Deputies were dispatched to a local fuel station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This call resulted in a drug investigation that vehicle operator was found to be in possession of. As a result of the investigation...
whopam.com
Christian Co. man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on firearm charges
A Christian County man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Wednesday on firearm charges. According to a news release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett, 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans, after having previously been convicted of multiple felony, was found to be in possession of a pistol in September of 2020. The prior felony convictions include fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $500, receiving stolen property – firearm, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Convicted Felon on Probation Arrested on New Gun and Drug Charges
(From Metro Police February 8, 2023) A Nashville man who was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019 and given an eight-year probated sentence is now jailed on multiple drug and gun charges as the result of his arrest Monday night. Corey Lewis, 23, was wanted for drug and...
WBKO
Man sentenced in handgun, drug possession case in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon after a crime that occurred in Logan County. According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, of Springfield, Tennessee, a convicted felon, possessed...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
