Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs expert shares weaknesses Eagles can exploit during Super Bowl

Ahead of the Eagles’ fourth Super Bowl appearance, we’re still turning over every rock. The Chiefs are no walk in the park. Even though we know this isn’t true, in many ways, it feels like it’s been a month since the Philadelphia Eagles played a football game. Heck, those flag football games at the Pro Bowl feel like they were a long time ago. Here’s the good news. We made it! Game time approaches. Philly has an opportunity to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in a five-year span.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

The wait is over: Examining the 2023 NWSL schedule

Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Russell Westbrook the ‘last best play’ and Miami Heat should make it

The Miami Heat may have struck out at the NBA Trade Deadline, not landing a player, however, that doesn’t mean that all hope is lost. With Russell Westbrook, almost assuredly, to be bought out by the Utah Jazz after being traded there from the Los Angeles Lakers, the reports indicate that the Miami Heat are among the two teams that Westbrook will be deciding over as the week progresses.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

