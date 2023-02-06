ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Prescription Purina Pro Plan dog food recalled after 2 dogs get sick

Purina is recalling certain bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) after two dogs got sick. The food could have elevated levels of vitamin D. Consuming elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on how much the dog ate and for how long. Symptoms of...
ClickOnDetroit.com

What that fluttering sensation in your heart could mean

It’s Valentine’s season and there’s a lot of talk about love these days, and when people fall in love, they often describe how their heat goes pitter-patter. However, if you experience a fluttering in your heart, it may be something serious regarding your health. February is also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy