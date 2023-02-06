ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Cold-shooting Gator women fall to Mississippi State, 73-56

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Throughout SEC play, the Gator women’s basketball team has been prone to scoring slumps and getting pounded on the glass. Both factors were revealed again on Thursday against Mississippi State. The Gators fell to the Bulldogs, 73-56, for their third defeat in the last four games....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team gets flattened by No. 3 Alabama, 97-69

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)-Brandon Miller scored 24 points and made 4 of 8 3-pointers to lead No. 3 Alabama to a 97-69 victory over Florida on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 29-point halftime lead against the Gators (13-11, 6-5), who had knocked off then-No. 2 Tennessee a week earlier.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCJB

Girls H.S. Basketball: Hawthorne, Newberry among NCFL playoff survivors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In girls high school basketball, it is time to win, or go home. Five North Central Florida schools did exactly that on Thursday, advancing in the region playoffs. In Class 1A, Hawthorne took down Madison County, 61-50 in the region semifinals. De’Mya Adams led the Hornets...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Chloe Wilkerson (Trenton)

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - “It is hard to stay out of your own head...Whenever things get tough and whenever you facing that controversy.”. Chloe Wilkerson likes to challenge herself. She is the only senior on the trenton girls basketball team. In order to be the leader. Wilkerson said, “I try to be a positive person on the team but I’m also one to get on people whenever it is needed in the most positive way possible.”
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives test in region quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team withstood a challenge from visiting Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Tuesday, rallying past the Eagles for a 4-1 win in the Class 3A region quarterfinals. The top-seeded Blue Wave (13-4-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime and were held off the board until the 57th minute, but struck three times in the final eight minutes to reach the region semifinals. Emma Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GHS boys stay unbeaten, hold off Oakleaf in region soccer quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The Gainesville boys soccer team kept its undefeated record intact in Wednesday’s Class 6A region quarterfinal matchup against Oakleaf, but time couldn’t run out fast enough for the Hurricanes. After scoring four first half goals, the Canes had to hold off a furious Knights’ charge, ultimately prevailing,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup with some dashing good looks Harley. Harley is not just all show her personality is just as beautiful and is looking for a best friend to lay on the couch with.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL

