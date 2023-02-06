TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - “It is hard to stay out of your own head...Whenever things get tough and whenever you facing that controversy.”. Chloe Wilkerson likes to challenge herself. She is the only senior on the trenton girls basketball team. In order to be the leader. Wilkerson said, “I try to be a positive person on the team but I’m also one to get on people whenever it is needed in the most positive way possible.”

