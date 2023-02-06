Read full article on original website
WCJB
Cold-shooting Gator women fall to Mississippi State, 73-56
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Throughout SEC play, the Gator women’s basketball team has been prone to scoring slumps and getting pounded on the glass. Both factors were revealed again on Thursday against Mississippi State. The Gators fell to the Bulldogs, 73-56, for their third defeat in the last four games....
WCJB
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Florida Gators offensive lineman died suddenly on Thursday at a student housing apartment complex in Gainesville. Social media tributes are acknowledging the death of the walk-on player Kaleb Boateng, an offensive lineman. Boateng was a member of the Florida team in 2021 after transferring from Clemson.
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team gets flattened by No. 3 Alabama, 97-69
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)-Brandon Miller scored 24 points and made 4 of 8 3-pointers to lead No. 3 Alabama to a 97-69 victory over Florida on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 29-point halftime lead against the Gators (13-11, 6-5), who had knocked off then-No. 2 Tennessee a week earlier.
WCJB
Steve Spurrier Way: Celebration Pointe road named after Head Ball Coach
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s winningest head coach, and namesake of the football field at Ben Hill Griffen Stadium can add another feather to his visor: namesake of an Alachua County Road. Steve Spurrier Way was unveiled on Friday outside of the coach’s namesake restaurant in...
WCJB
Girls H.S. Basketball: Hawthorne, Newberry among NCFL playoff survivors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In girls high school basketball, it is time to win, or go home. Five North Central Florida schools did exactly that on Thursday, advancing in the region playoffs. In Class 1A, Hawthorne took down Madison County, 61-50 in the region semifinals. De’Mya Adams led the Hornets...
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Chloe Wilkerson (Trenton)
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - “It is hard to stay out of your own head...Whenever things get tough and whenever you facing that controversy.”. Chloe Wilkerson likes to challenge herself. She is the only senior on the trenton girls basketball team. In order to be the leader. Wilkerson said, “I try to be a positive person on the team but I’m also one to get on people whenever it is needed in the most positive way possible.”
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mardi Gras is upon us, along with some other North Central Florida events. This is what you missed in our morning chat with K-Country!
WCJB
Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives test in region quarterfinals
(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team withstood a challenge from visiting Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Tuesday, rallying past the Eagles for a 4-1 win in the Class 3A region quarterfinals. The top-seeded Blue Wave (13-4-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime and were held off the board until the 57th minute, but struck three times in the final eight minutes to reach the region semifinals. Emma Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal.
WCJB
GHS boys stay unbeaten, hold off Oakleaf in region soccer quarterfinals
(WCJB) -The Gainesville boys soccer team kept its undefeated record intact in Wednesday’s Class 6A region quarterfinal matchup against Oakleaf, but time couldn’t run out fast enough for the Hurricanes. After scoring four first half goals, the Canes had to hold off a furious Knights’ charge, ultimately prevailing,...
WCJB
Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Veg Fest is taking place on Sunday, February 12th at Depot Park from 10 am-3 pm. There will be educational speakers, food trucks, and more!. Admission is free. Chuck Carroll is the host of The Exam Room Podcast where he interviews experts in the...
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
WCJB
Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th. It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames. Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980. “I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how students and teachers were impacted by this reading.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup with some dashing good looks Harley. Harley is not just all show her personality is just as beautiful and is looking for a best friend to lay on the couch with.
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
WCJB
Fisher House adds 100 bricks to “The Walk of Courage” to commemorate veterans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The names of Korean War veterans are cemented into history at the Malcolm Randall VA Center. The Fisher House added one hundred bricks to the walk of courage in between the facility and the hospital. The organization started this piece in 2016. About 10 volunteers, plus...
WCJB
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
WCJB
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a more than 6-month investigation, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a deadly wreck on I-75 in Gainesville involving a Tesla and a semi-truck was caused by “human error.” It comes as some had suggested the crash might have been connected to Tesla’s autopilot feature.
WCJB
Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
