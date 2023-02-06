ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Linkin Park releases a previously unheard song

Linkin Park has released a song called "Lost," which features the band's late frontman, Chester Bennington. Remaining members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell had teased that a song was coming. "Lost," released Friday, will feature on Linkin Park's 20th anniversary edition of "Meteora,"...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Depeche Mode releases first song since death of founding member Andy Fletcher

Rock band Depeche Mode is back with its first new song since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year. Remaining band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore dropped new song "Ghosts Again" -- the lead single off their new album "Memento Mori" -- on Thursday, along with a haunting black-and-white music video.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Last of Us' actress Melanie Lynskey pushes back at criticism over her casting

"The Last of Us" star Melanie Lynskey is responding to criticism over her casting in the hit HBO series. Earlier this week, former reality star Adrianne Curry tweeted that she didn't think Lynskey was a good fit the role, writing, "Her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic warlord." Lynskey...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' routine with 'Scrubs' duo

Some classics never go out of style, especially when it comes to John Travolta and "Grease." The actor and singer appears in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, which dropped Thursday, in which he performs a new rendition of hit song "Summer Nights," alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison of "Scrubs" fame.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote

Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry. And while he is incredibly well known for hits like "Walk on By" by Dionne Warwick and "I Say A Little Prayer," which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.

