Tankathon Standings: Rockets, Pistons Hold Strong in Race for Wembanyama

As we near the All-Star break, the league’s worst have remained strong in pursuit of the coveted No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The league's worst are already grappling for 2023 NBA Draft odds.

As we near the All-Star break, the league’s worst have remained strong in pursuit of the coveted No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Luckily for those teams, their record could now come attached with a 7-foot-4 French phenom.

While most teams are battling for the best Playoffs positioning available, others will soon be vying for better odds in the late portion of the season. Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

1. Houston Rockets, 13-40

For the third season in a row, Houston finds itself with the worst record in the league a decent chunk into the season.

They’re just 3-7 in their last 10 games, and that’s unfortunately a step in the right direction for them.

For now, they have a tie for the best chances at Wembanyama and the best draft odds overall, but there’s always a chance their talent carries them past a few teams late-season.

2. Detroit Pistons, 14-40

After losing Cade Cunningham for the foreseeable future due to injury, the Pistons simply don’t have enough talent to win games at the moment.

They’re developing young players and are likely just fine with another losing season in order to get the best lotto odds possible.

3. San Antonio Spurs, 14-39

Despite Jeremy Sochan’s recent resurgence, San Antonio is a league-worst 1-9 in their last 10 games.

The team’s season has already been derailed by injury, and the front office is likely just fine with that. Currently, they hold the final slot for a 14 percent chance at Wembanyama.

4. Charlotte Hornets, 15-40

5. Orlando Magic, 22-32

6. Toronto Raptors, 25-30

7. Indiana Pacers, 25-30

8. Washington Wizards, 24-48

9. Los Angeles Lakers, 25-29

10. Oklahoma City Thunder, 25-27

11. Chicago Bulls, 25-27

12. Portland Trail Blazers, 26-27

13. Utah Jazz, 27-27

14. Atlanta Hawks, 27-27

Mock Tankathon Spin in accordance with the Draft Digest consensus Big Board :

1. Chicago Bulls: Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

2. Toronto Raptors: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

3. Detroit Pistons: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

4. Orlando Magic: Cam Whitmore, Villanova

5. Houston Rockets: Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas

6. San Antonio Spurs: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

7. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, Alabama

8. Indiana Pacers: Keyonte George, Baylor

9. Washington Wizards: Cason Wallace, Kentucky

10. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Anthony Black, Arkansas

11. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jarace Walker, Houston

12. Portland Trail Blazers: GG Jackson, South Carolina

13. Utah Jazz: Dariq Whitehead, Duke

14. Los Angeles Lakers (via Pelicans): Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.