Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
TMH making ‘significant progress’ following cybersecurity incident, accepting more EMS patients
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A week after a cybersecurity incident forced Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare offline, the hospital says it is making “significant progress” in returning to normal. In a 4 p.m. update Thursday, the hospital said a team continues to work “nonstop to bring systems back online safely...
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
City Commission to take up blighted property database
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday gave the city manager and staff the authority to establish an ordinance creating a registry of vacant and blighted properties in the city. Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the registry database would give the city the first step to improving...
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, Feb. 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WATCH: More rain is in store for Saturday along with a slight threat of severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and the forecast.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
Something Good - Local 9-year-old hopes to make a change in the sport world
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine-year-old Demi Ross is a traveling softball player who has written to local and state leaders advocating for more softball fields in the capital city. So far, Ross has written letters to Tallahassee mayor John Dailey and county commissioner Brian Welch. Her mom says she’s moved...
“Smooches with Pooches:” Tallahassee Animal Services hosts 2nd annual adoption event
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A chance to meet your tail-wagging match, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Tallahassee Animal Services is hosting its second annual speed dating event, “Smooches with Pooches,” Saturday, Feb 11th, from noon to 4 p.m., where over 100 pups are looking for their fur-ever home.
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is indicted for six armed robberies with a weapon in the span of one week. The federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging 21-year-old Keshawn Jamarlin Robinson of Tallahassee robbed multiple stores with a gun. According to a press release, it alleges...
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
Truffled Panzanella Salad recipe with Chef Uri
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Truffled Panzanella Salad. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake 15–20 minutes until fully dehydrated and lightly browned; remove from oven and set aside to cool.
Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream. 2 lb fresh tropical fruit salad (pineapples, strawberries, and kiwifruit) Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon), then juice (1 tablespoon). Chop mint. Cut the papaya in half lengthwise; discard seeds and scoop out the flesh....
Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee. For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending. Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people...
