Havana, FL

WCTV

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

City Commission to take up blighted property database

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday gave the city manager and staff the authority to establish an ordinance creating a registry of vacant and blighted properties in the city. Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the registry database would give the city the first step to improving...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Paul Russell Road. Details are limited, but the Tallahassee Police Department says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to an area in the St. Marks National Wildlife...
WCTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. "That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Truffled Panzanella Salad recipe with Chef Uri

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Truffled Panzanella Salad. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake 15–20 minutes until fully dehydrated and lightly browned; remove from oven and set aside to cool.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream. 2 lb fresh tropical fruit salad (pineapples, strawberries, and kiwifruit) Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon), then juice (1 tablespoon). Chop mint. Cut the papaya in half lengthwise; discard seeds and scoop out the flesh....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee. For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending. Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

