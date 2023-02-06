Read full article on original website
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
Missing 75-year-old Phillips man found safe
AVON, Maine — A Phillips man who went missing early Tuesday morning was reportedly found safe Tuesday evening. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen leaving his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said.
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?
AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
Belgrade man faces 8-year sentence for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A Belgrade man was sentenced in a Portland court Monday for robbing a bank in Manchester, Maine back in 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, received a sentence of 98 months in prison with three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
Man who pleaded guilty to killing girlfriend in Waterville sentenced to 42 years
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend last year faces 42 years in prison. Justice William Stokes sentenced Nicholas Lovejoy for charges related to the death of Melissa Sousa, who was killed in the Waterville home where she and Lovejoy lived in 2019.
Maine Elementary School Dealing With Bed Bug Infestation
Only a few years ago, bed bugs seemed like the kind of problem that you only encountered in the slums of major metropolitan cities. New York and Los Angeles, for example. These days, however, they seem to be everywhere, including our rural Maine towns!. Now, even one of our small...
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Ambulance service proposes new fees for over a dozen Maine towns
CHINA, Maine — Delta Ambulance is proposing charging new fees to the 14 towns across central Maine that they provide service to. “Delta has been able to absorb the readiness cost of providing 911 service for our communities,” Executive Director Tim Beals said. “As our costs have risen like any other business, you know our cost of doing business have gone up. Unfortunately, reimbursement has not kept pace.”
Suspected fentanyl drug ring arrests
BANGOR- Two women are facing charges after police caught them with fentanyl in Bangor last night. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno says for the past year they have been investigating a Massachusetts based drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl throughout Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Outside Edge takes us to Saddleback Mountains as it prepares for its annual February festival
RANGELEY, Maine — It's hard to believe, but we are already halfway through our fourth Outside Edge winter series. This week we’re at the mountain that defeated the odds of reopening, and reinvigorated the independent mountain spirit around Rangeley. "We really look out for each other," Molly Shaw,...
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
