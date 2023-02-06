ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Man sentenced for sex crimes involving three victims

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oULQF_0keXFbzw00

Two of the victims were under the age of 14

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that on Friday, February 3, 2023, a San Luis Obispo County Judge convicted 36-year-old Daniel Ramirezgutierrez of 19 counts of sexual abuse of two children and one adult. The crimes occurred in both San Luis Obispo and Contra Costa Counties.

After a five-day court trial, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig B. van Rooyen found Ramirezgutierrez guilty on 19 counts. The crimes included one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, fourteen counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, two counts of forcible rape, and two counts of forcible oral copulation. In accordance with California sentencing law, the judge also issued a finding that the crimes involved multiple victims, two of which were under the age of 14. As a result, Ramirezgutierrez possible sentence is enhanced to a maximum sentence of 435 years to life in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 1, 2023.

“Crimes of sexual abuse always leave a long-lasting psychological scar on the survivors and therefore they deserve our full prosecution and appropriately strong sentences,” said Dow. “We grieve for the victims and we are inspired by their courage to report the abuse and testify in court. At the time of sentencing, there will finally be justice for these brave survivors.”

Ramirezgutierrez’ crimes committed in San Luis Obispo County spanned seven years, between 2015 and 2022, and involved acts against his then partner and her juvenile family member, while the crimes committed in Contra Costa County occurred between 2012 and 2016, involving acts against a close juvenile family member.

The crimes that occurred in Contra Costa County were discovered and able to be prosecuted here because of additional evidence gathered after the dedicated prosecutor saw something that caused her to request an additional investigation. As a result, evidence that otherwise might have been missed was gathered which led to the discovery of the crimes that were committed in Contra Costa County. California law allows a district attorney, under certain limited circumstances, to prosecute crimes that occurred in another California county with the authorization of that county’s district attorney. In this case, Dow received authorization to prosecute the crimes that were committed in Contra Costa County.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Child Abuse Interview Team, and the Brentwood Police Department in Contra Costa County. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Sexual Violence Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Man sentenced for financial fraud

Judge sentences Jeremy Walter Pemberton to serve four years in prison. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello has sentenced Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, to serve a term of four years in state prison for the financial crimes he was convicted of by a jury in Dec. 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Two arrested in SLO for stolen property, illegal firearm possession

Two Santa Maria residents arrested on various charges. – On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred in the 1500 block of El Tigre. Witnesses on the scene saw the suspects flee in what was described as a dark-colored older Toyota Corolla. A responding SLOPD officer observed a vehicle matching the description driving away from the area. The officer followed the vehicle, ultimately performing a traffic stop and contacting the occupants.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Arrest made near Paso Robles High School, there was no threat to school identified. – On Friday, Feb. 3, shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road near Paso Robles High School for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 8 – Feb. 7

Steven Arsenault, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Felipe Gonzalez, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Ronald Richardson, 67

– Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. A committal graveside service for Ronald will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, Calif. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Highway 1 repairs continue on Big Sur coast

Highway 1 closure area shortened, local convoy set for Feb. 10. – Caltrans and contracted crews continue to perform repairs on Highway 1 which have resulted in a closure of the roadway from just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Lime Creek in Monterey County. On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m., the highway will re-open through Polar Star to Ragged Point. The perimeter of the southern closure will move from the elephant seal viewing area in San Simeon to Ragged Point. Highway 1 will remain closed at Lime Creek (PM 32) in the north.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Changes coming to downtown parking program

Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Help send a Paso Robles fifth grader to science camp

Pat Butler PTA seeks local support as fundraising drive enters final stretch. – The Pat Butler Elementary School Parent Teacher Alliance is asking local businesses and individuals to help send local fifth graders to science camp. A tax-deductible donation of $350 will send one student to Camp Keep for four days of outdoor education (though donations of any amount are welcome).
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Riley Hans Sullivan, 21

A funeral mass for Riley will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. At St. Williams Catholic church, in Atascadero. Following a reception at the home of the Sullivans. A memorial scholarship has been set up, in lieu of flowers please donate to the link...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Public health department seeks input on community health

Findings will help identify and address health opportunities and concerns in SLO County. – What makes it easier or more difficult to live a healthy life in your community? The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department and community partners are asking residents to share their answers to that question—and their experiences related to health in SLO County—in the Community Health Survey.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO County disaster recovery center to close Feb. 14

– The storm Disaster Recovery Center located at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo will continue to operate for another week, closing on Tuesday, Feb. 14. San Luis Obispo community members who would like to apply for assistance in-person must do so before the closing date. Following the close of the Disaster Recovery Center, applications for federal assistance will still be available online at disasterassistance.gov until March 16.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Public educators endorse school board candidate

– Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE) has announced its official endorsement of Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board candidate Angela Hollander in the April 18 special election. The PRPE represents over 400 classroom teachers, librarians, counselors, speech therapists, independent study, home school, and adult school teachers as well as credentialed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Barbara Gail Dildine Terpstra, 58

– On Jan. 29, 2023, Barbara Gail Dildine Terpstra, 58, of Modesto, Calf., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home following a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Barbara was visited by family and friends days prior to her passing. Barbara was born in December 1964, in Paso Robles...
MODESTO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Free women’s self-defense course offered at Centennial Park

All pads will be provided and there are no prerequisites. – In partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services and in recognition of Women’s History Month, Krav Maga XD SLO County is offering a free two-hour women’s self-defense seminar at Centennial Park that will teach mindset, situational awareness, and some effective strikes and techniques that will help defend against some common attacks. This class is for any female ages 16 and older. All pads will be provided and there are no prerequisites.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Labor union files complaint against Paso Robles Starbucks

– The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Starbucks for alleged unfair labor practices in Paso Robles. After investigation, the board says it has, “found merit in the charges filed by the union and will be pursuing civil prosecution of Starbucks for violations of federal labor law,” according to a news release from labor group Starbucks Workers United.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Jerry LaVerne Perney, 93

– Jerry LaVerne Perney, 93, of Paso Robles passed away at home, surrounded by love and music, to a better place on Jan. 8, 2023. He was born June 25, 1929, in Fort Madison, Iowa to William and Verdia (Miller) Perney, the youngest of their three sons. His early years were spent in Fort Madison on a small farm where he enjoyed the freedom of the woods behind his home for hunting and fishing. He also began piano lessons formally with a regular teacher, and informally learning all about blues, jazz, and proper rag-time chords in a bar late at night. When he was 12 and his brothers serving overseas in World War II, his father died suddenly and he and his mother moved to be with family in Ottawa, Kansas.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy