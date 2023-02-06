Kelce parents remain neutral ahead Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: ‘It’s going to be the best day ever’

Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Does Chiefs’ Kelce regret trash talk to Cincinnati mayor? Here’s what he said Tuesday
What’s his key to Super Bowl success? And would he ever try pro wrestling? Travis Kelce answered those questions from reporters as well.
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Chiefs' Andy Reid reunites with his former Eagles players, talks Super Bowl LVII preparation
For 14 seasons, Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. 10 years later, he's meeting them in Super Bowl LVII as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ “Chiefs Kingdom” arrives in Phoenix in grand style ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles
The captain hoisted a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out the plane’s window as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix, and the team’s players, coaches, and staff members strolled across the tarmac. An hour later, quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni, and others from...
Chiefs fans in Philly ready to cheer on Kansas City in the Super Bowl
There just so happens to be a safe space for Chiefs fans in South Philly. Big Charlie's Saloon, where they take dedication to the Chiefs to the next level.
Dallas Goedert looking forward to TE duel with KC's Travis Kelce
PHOENIX (CBS) -- Sand, sun and mountains.It's a different kind of scene in Phoenix compared to Philadelphia. But, if you ask the Eagles, not much has changed despite the scenery. Birds head coach Nick Sirianni said during a news conference Tuesday that the team will continue to do what they've done over the past 20 weeks. That includes tight end Dallas Goedert, who is one of the most important players for the Eagles, will play a sizable role in the Super Bowl. Goedert is seventh among tight ends in receiving yards, and he did that despite missing five games with an injury. Kansas City's...
Kansas City Chiefs underdogs in Super Bowl LVII and among NFL fans
Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs in a new analysis among NFL fans, as well as in the actual Super Bowl LVII game.
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ […]
Another Super Bowl trip, stopping the Eagles and saying goodbye to Tom Brady: A Q&A with Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo of Grafton
When the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it will mark the fifth time Steve Spagnuolo of Grafton has coached in the NFL’s season-ending spectacle. Spagnuolo, 63, was the linebackers coach when the Eagles...
Super Bowl 57: Brett Veach, Howie Roseman square off
Come Super Bowl 57, Brett Veach and Howie Roseman will watch their teams do battle. Two friends on opposite ends, trying to win it all once more. Like everything in Super Bowl LVII, the common tie is Andy Reid. Consider the relationship between the dueling general managers in Sunday’s spectacular....
Once kicked off college team, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce thriving in NFL
Travis Kelce smiles about a lot of things. He keeps interviews entertaining. Put a microphone in his face, and he'll often deliver a comment that is seen and heard far and wide. For example, his pro wrestling-style rant right after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship....
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: It’s Time To Break It All Down
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: It’s Time To Break It All Down. We are now just 5 days away from Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Lets get to all the “X’s and O’s” for the upcoming game. CHIEFS OFFENSE VS EAGLES DEFENSE. The Philadelphia...
HQ Spotlight: No Tyreek, No Problem For Mahomes & Chiefs
Our 'HQ Spotlight' analysts discuss the performance of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs without Tyreek Hill and why they have been doing very well despite his absence.
Susquehanna Valley native Matt Nagy is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of ties to the Susquehanna Valley, including quarterback coach Matt Nagy. Video above: News 8 talks to Chad Henne and Matt Nagy. Nagy is a Manheim Central High School graduate. He got his start in coaching as an assistant coach with Andy Reid...
