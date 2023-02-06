Kelce parents remain neutral ahead Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: ‘It’s going to be the best day ever’

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Sand, sun and mountains.It's a different kind of scene in Phoenix compared to Philadelphia. But, if you ask the Eagles, not much has changed despite the scenery. Birds head coach Nick Sirianni said during a news conference Tuesday that the team will continue to do what they've done over the past 20 weeks. That includes tight end Dallas Goedert, who is one of the most important players for the Eagles, will play a sizable role in the Super Bowl. Goedert is seventh among tight ends in receiving yards, and he did that despite missing five games with an injury. Kansas City's...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO