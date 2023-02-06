ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelce parents remain neutral ahead Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: ‘It’s going to be the best day ever’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Dallas Goedert looking forward to TE duel with KC's Travis Kelce

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Sand, sun and mountains.It's a different kind of scene in Phoenix compared to Philadelphia. But, if you ask the Eagles, not much has changed despite the scenery. Birds head coach Nick Sirianni said during a news conference Tuesday that the team will continue to do what they've done over the past 20 weeks. That includes tight end Dallas Goedert, who is one of the most important players for the Eagles, will play a sizable role in the Super Bowl. Goedert is seventh among tight ends in receiving yards, and he did that despite missing five games with an injury. Kansas City's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57

PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Another Super Bowl trip, stopping the Eagles and saying goodbye to Tom Brady: A Q&A with Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo of Grafton

When the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it will mark the fifth time Steve Spagnuolo of Grafton has coached in the NFL’s season-ending spectacle. Spagnuolo, 63, was the linebackers coach when the Eagles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Super Bowl 57: Brett Veach, Howie Roseman square off

Come Super Bowl 57, Brett Veach and Howie Roseman will watch their teams do battle. Two friends on opposite ends, trying to win it all once more. Like everything in Super Bowl LVII, the common tie is Andy Reid. Consider the relationship between the dueling general managers in Sunday’s spectacular....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

