Wisconsin Dells, WI

Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety

"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
ALASKA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 13 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oregon

The state of Oregon is somewhere that everyone should experience at least once. This beautiful state is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the United States, and the scenic spots found here are truly some of the most breathtaking places you’ll ever experience. Whether you’re visiting to experience the gorgeous coastline, the incredible mountains, or the uniquely wonderful city of Portland, you’re bound to have an amazing time. But choosing a home base for your trip can seem like a daunting task; that’s why we’ve made a list of 13 awesome Vrbo vacation rentals throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

This Muskie Out Of Green Bay Weighs A Whopping 60 Pounds

A Wisconsin man hooked the fish of a lifetime while fishing Sturgeon Bay back on December, 7th, 2022. The fish hit a Bull Dawg lure by Musky Innovations in about 20 feet of water. Winter conditions were milder than usual, so Ron Hedsand hit the water to see if he could catch some smallmouth bass or a big muskie. His buddy John Vieau joined him on the fishing trip. The two have been fishing together for 12 years, but the monster muskie they caught was the biggest fish they had ever reeled in. Outdoor News recently shared their story.
STURGEON BAY, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Don’t Tread On Iowa: The Saying That May End Up on Your License Plates

I'll be honest. The first time I remember seeing the Gagsten flag was in a Metallica documentary, "A Year and a Half in the Life Of" back in the early 90's. To me, it was a flag with the snake from the cover of the "Black Album" and the words of one of the best songs on the album, "Don't Tread On Me". But for some reason on a yellow flag...not a black one.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Alaska

Alaska is easily the largest state in the country. Known as The Last Frontier, this state is famous for both its savage winters and many claims to fame. Among these claims to fame are the veins of gold that run through certain regions and watersheds. But, Alaska’s known for more than its gold, it’s also known for its incredible fishing, and plentiful natural gas and oil. Over half of this northern state’s lands are protected as either wildlife refuges, national parks, or national forests. But, just how big is the largest gold nugget ever found in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

13-Year-Old Reels In Big Walleye, Wins New Truck At Minnesota Fishing Tournament

The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza took place this past weekend up in Minnesota. The event’s big winner was 13-year-old Zac Padrnos who caught an almost 10-pound walleye. He was fishing in about 50 feet of water with a 3-pound test line and a tungsten jig. “He felt a hit of what he thought was a tullibee, but in the end, with adrenaline running he ended up reeling in a fish of a lifetime, a walleye,” the tournament shared in a Facebook post.
BRAINERD, MN
Axios

ChatGPT's hot take on the best fry sauce

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is making waves on the internet and in classrooms. Why it matters: Since its launch last year, ChatGPT has captured the public's imagination in a way the tech world hasn't seen since the debut of the iPhone in 2007, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack and Ina Fried report.
UTAH STATE
