Alaska is easily the largest state in the country. Known as The Last Frontier, this state is famous for both its savage winters and many claims to fame. Among these claims to fame are the veins of gold that run through certain regions and watersheds. But, Alaska’s known for more than its gold, it’s also known for its incredible fishing, and plentiful natural gas and oil. Over half of this northern state’s lands are protected as either wildlife refuges, national parks, or national forests. But, just how big is the largest gold nugget ever found in Alaska?

ALASKA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO