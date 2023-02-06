SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
Pete Piringer, the PIO for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said in a tweet that the crash happened at Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont.
Piriginer said there were 3 to 4 people with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 4:00 p.m., Randolph Road remains closed and blocked in both directions.
Piringer said the uninjured passengers were able to transfer to another bus and continued their ride home
