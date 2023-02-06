ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery County

By Paola Belloso
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AA4D9_0keXFFm400

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXnDb_0keXFFm400
Credit: mcfrsPIO
Credit: mcfrsPIO

Pete Piringer, the PIO for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said in a tweet that the crash happened at Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont.

Piriginer said there were 3 to 4 people with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Berkeley County schools closed Monday due to cyber attack

As of 4:00 p.m., Randolph Road remains closed and blocked in both directions.

Piringer said the uninjured passengers were able to transfer to another bus and continued their ride home

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

DuFief Elementary School Welcomes Montgomery County Police Chief

On Feb. 3, DuFief Elementary School in North Potomac welcomed Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones to speak to students on community leadership. The school is celebrating Black History Month by looking at ways to serve the community through leadership. Along with the parent community and the DuFief Diversity...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man in custody after 2 Baltimore County officers shot

UPDATE 2/10 6:30 p.m. — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody for the two shootings around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after almost a 48-hour long search. Police said that the entire situation with him started when police said Linthicum shot a Baltimore County police officer during a police response on Wednesday afternoon. The second […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Ward 6 residents push for safety improvements at Potomac Ave. Metro

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—More than a week after a shooting that killed Metro employee Robert Cunningham, neighbors who live nearby the Potomac Avenue Station are pushing for increased safety measures at the stop. “It’s just very unfortunate and it makes me sad,” said Ward 6 resident Lataunya Dardan, who takes that stop to work daily. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

WATCH: Suspects wanted in chain of food truck robberies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance video from a series of food truck robberies in Montgomery County. They have been searching for suspects that they believe are tied to these thefts. Police said that the robberies began in January 2023 and have affected food trucks throughout Montgomery County and Takoma Park. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum.  Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home

A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
ASPEN HILL, MD
DC News Now

Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Howard County Man Found In Trunk Of Abandoned Tesla In Ohio

Weeks after he was reported missing, the mystery of where Howard County resident Hajid Jordan had gone came to a tragic conclusion several states away. In Ohio, the Columbus Division of Police released surveillance photos and video (see above) this week of two suspects caught on camera who can be seen walking away from a rented Tesla last month, where Jordan’s body was found inside the trunk by investigators.
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy