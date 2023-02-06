ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
AOL Corp

Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
BBC

Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled

Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...

