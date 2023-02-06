Black Man Killed by Louisiana Cop Was Unarmed, Official Says

Louisiana State Police

Authorities revealed Monday that Alonzo Bagley, a Black man, had no weapons near him when he was fatally shot by an officer in Shreveport, Louisiana, late Friday night. The ordeal reportedly began with two officers responding to an apartment for a domestic disturbance call, Col. Lamar Davis of the Louisiana State Police said Monday. Bagley, 42, fled the officers when they arrived, jumping down from his apartment's balcony while they gave chase to him, Davis said. Shortly after, Davis said Bagley rounded a corner nearby and was met by Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, who fired a single shot into Bagley's chest, killing him. Few other details about what happened—including what, exactly, prompted Tyler to fire his handgun—were not released by Davis. The shooting was partially captured by a body camera and a cruiser's dash cam, but Davis said that footage wouldn't be released immediately. Shreveport authorities announced earlier in the day that Tyler has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. Ronald Haley, an attorney for Bagley's family, said in a statement Monday there will be “consequences in both civil and criminal courts” for Tyler.

