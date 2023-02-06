Read full article on original website
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
‘Sextortion’ scam targeting Stone County children
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County law enforcement officers are investigating two cases of a disturbing social media scam targeting school-age teenagers. “These children are being led into sending nude photos and then they’re being extorted for money,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor of Wiggins Police Department. He...
Child critical after accidental shooting in Biloxi
Biloxi Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Stennis Drive about a shooting. Officers found a male victim, who is under 16, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital for additional care.
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Mobile city worker in gang shootout
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence. Patrick William Johnson, […]
Biloxi Police Department offers gun safety tips
News 25 reached out to the Biloxi Police Department to tell us the best ways to properly store and handle firearms to help avoid similar incidents in the future. Lt. Todd Stewart tells us the best way to prevent unwanted hands on your firearms is to lock them up securely in a place out of reach from children.
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigation a shooting that left a boy injured Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive. Investigators say the victim is a boy under the age of 16, who is in critical condition at an out...
Gautier man charged with aggravated assault in early morning shooting
A Gautier man is behind bars this morning after police responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive. Gautier Chief David Bever said officers were sent out about 1 a.m. this morning about a shooting a residence. 22-year-old Austin Bradley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault...
Police: Suspects charged in Prichard Chevron station homicide
According to Prichard Police, 26-year-old Adrianna Gossett and 22-year-old Moses Richardson were arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett and Moses then allegedly shot Watson as...
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Missing Picayune man found dead in Washington Parish
A body found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, last month has been identified as a Picayune man missing since July of last year. Picayune Police say parish deputies began investigating human remains found in a field on January 18th. DNA testing confirmed the man found is 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins of Picayune. Jenkins was reported missing on July 15, 2022.
Mother who lost son in deadly Semmes shooting speaks out, wants to raise awareness on gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and loved ones gathered in front of the Plateau Community Center in Mobile to mourn the loss of ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20 who was shot and killed inside the K&J Beauty Supply store in Semmes. His mother, Porshina Harris believes there are more people responsible for her son’s death, and […]
Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County
Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
Woman wanted for questioning in connection to Prichard Chevron homicide: Police
UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Prichard Police allege Adrianna Gossett was involved in the shooting of Destiny Watson. Police say Gossett is wanted for questioning. According to the release, Gossett pulled into the Chevron Gas Station blocking Watson’s car in with her own car. Watson got out her car when Gossett and another “unidentified male” shot Watson […]
"Murdered for only trying to be a good father" Mobile family speaks out after shooting
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — A local family is heartbroken and calling for a change after their loved one was shot and killed Friday night. The victim, 20-year-old Zycorreyan Harris was killed in Semmes after his family says he was trying to get his baby from his child's mother. The...
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9
The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow
The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building
