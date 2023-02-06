Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Conservative Robert Woody announces candidacy for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In announcing his 2024 candidacy for the House seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, who is term-limited, Robert Woody said, “Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.
alachuachronicle.com
2023 State of the City address notes past progress, opportunities for the future
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward cordially invites all neighbors to the 2023 State of the City address. During the annual keynote, the mayor will highlight the City’s progress toward its strategic goals and vision for an equitable and inclusive Gainesville. When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tues., Feb....
alachuachronicle.com
February 14 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening meeting is canceled. Masks for vulnerable citizens are...
alachuachronicle.com
School board explains calendar changes for 2023-24 school year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County School Board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during the February 7 school board meeting, where the motion to adopt the calendar was passed 4-0, with Member Sarah Rockwell absent. Before the vote took place, Chair Tina Certain asked Jennie Wise, who is...
alachuachronicle.com
Cox to bring high-speed internet to more communities in Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cox high-speed broadband service will be available for the first time in rural, unserved areas of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties, thanks to funding through the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. In a public-private partnership created to narrow the digital divide, Cox will be investing more than $20 million of its own capital in addition to the $16 million of state grant funds to build an all-fiber network for nearly 7,000 hard-to-reach, unserved homes.
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
alachuachronicle.com
Prizzia: Meat processing facility will support farmers, ranchers, and our environment
It is often said that the last crop planted by a struggling farmer or rancher is houses in a development. Small and midsize farmers and ranchers are struggling to survive as they compete in global markets with little control over pricing. However, with investment in building a local food economy,...
alachuachronicle.com
Updated: Suspect arrested in double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28, was arrested today and charged with premeditated murder in connection with the February 2 homicides of Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trayvon Sheppard. Alachua County Sheriff’s Warrants Investigators worked as members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force to take Parker into...
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission Approves the Alachua County Forever Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At yesterday’s Special Meeting (February 7, 2023), the Alachua County Commission approved two transformational 10-year plans: the ALACHUA COUNTY FOREVER Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan and the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan. The voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places Surtax (WSPP) ½ penny will provide a projected $188 million for these efforts over the next ten years. The Commission decided on an 80%/20% split over the ten years, with Conservation Lands receiving $151 million and Parks and Open Spaces receiving $38 million.
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
alachuachronicle.com
UPS employee arrested for stealing marijuana from evidence box shipped by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willie Leroy Robinson, 28, a UPS employee, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing marijuana from an evidence box that had been shipped by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). According to a sworn complaint filed by FDLE, Robinson...
alachuachronicle.com
SFHS Girls’ Flag Football Team will compete at TIAA Bank Field
ALACHUA, Fla. – Santa Fe High School (SFHS) has formed the first EVER competitive Girls’ Flag Football Team in our county! The Santa Fe High School Lady Raider Flag Football Team and Coaches Joe Szymanski and Heath Brannen have been invited to compete in The 2023 Preseason Classic at TIAA Bank Field (home of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars). The competition will be on February 20 in Jacksonville.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Labonta’ Bruce McDonald, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with violation of probation and several drug possession charges. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper reportedly pulled over McDonald’s pickup truck yesterday at the intersection of NW 7th Street and NW 40th Avenue for a window tint violation. The trooper reported that a check of McDonald’s license showed that it had been revoked 11 times and suspended six times. He has three prior convictions for driving without a valid license and is on probation in Marion County for possession of a controlled substance.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested for shooting in Deltona
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in Deltona last year. On May 18, 2022, shortly after 12:30 a.m., VCSO deputies responded to the 3200 block of Partridge Street in Deltona after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
