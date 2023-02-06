ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
Yardbarker

Examining Raiders' best option at QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

If Aaron Rodgers retires, the Raiders should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, not overpay a free agent. Rodgers has not officially announced if he's playing in 2023. "I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future...after my four-day isolation retreat, I'll be ready to make my decision," he said Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments

For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots

The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio) According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.
BUFFALO, NY
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NEW YORK STATE

