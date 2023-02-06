ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
San Angelo LIVE!

American Woman Caught Smuggling 91lbs of Meth in Her Personal Belongings

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Drugs Are Not The Only Things Being Smuggled at the TX Border

Did you know that prohibited foods and animals are becoming a big problem at the Texas/Mexico border? Over a four-day period ending on Sunday, Jan. 8, CBP agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry international bridges made 540 interceptions of prohibited plant materials, 221 interceptions of prohibited animal materials, and issued 57 penalties totaling $18,375 in fines.
TEXAS STATE
Marcus Ringo

Migrants Arrested in Arizona Show Smugglers Desperation

Early last year, Arizonans were polled on which issues are most important to them. Illegal immigration is one issue near the top of the list. Arizona is a battleground state, like Florida and Pennsylvania, with races from the Governor’s Race to the Senate and even the Presidency being decided on razor-thin margins.
ARIZONA STATE
