Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
'If Biden Won't Do It, We Will': Texas Makes Headway in Building Its Border Wall, Assigns Border Czar as Crossings Surge
On January 20th, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection published its latest figures for the previous month. The results showed a significant rise in encounters with migrants. Specifically, in December, border agents recorded 251,487 cases, which represented a 7% increase from the previous month of November.
Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted
Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
San Angelo LIVE!
American Woman Caught Smuggling 91lbs of Meth in Her Personal Belongings
The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 33-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 91.16 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the subjects’ personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of $1,796,581.
Drugs Are Not The Only Things Being Smuggled at the TX Border
Did you know that prohibited foods and animals are becoming a big problem at the Texas/Mexico border? Over a four-day period ending on Sunday, Jan. 8, CBP agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry international bridges made 540 interceptions of prohibited plant materials, 221 interceptions of prohibited animal materials, and issued 57 penalties totaling $18,375 in fines.
NYC hotel worker calls out city as migrants 'destroy' rooms, 'disrespect' employees: 'No accountability'
Row NYC employee details the "total chaos" that has ensued at the once-luxury hotel as migrants refuse to vacate their free rooms at another establishment.
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official says
Border town residents in Yuma share how the ongoing migrant surge has pushed their community to the brink of collapse under President Biden's leadership.
Biden 'secrecy' over migrant relocations bringing border crisis to 'every state': NY GOP
Republican members of Congress from New York sent a letter to the White House to demand a halt to the relocation of illegal migrants from the border to New York state.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million. The Santa Cruz County...
Texas bill would ban citizens of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from owning property
A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
Migrants Arrested in Arizona Show Smugglers Desperation
Early last year, Arizonans were polled on which issues are most important to them. Illegal immigration is one issue near the top of the list. Arizona is a battleground state, like Florida and Pennsylvania, with races from the Governor’s Race to the Senate and even the Presidency being decided on razor-thin margins.
Texas border agents led on high-speed chase through red light after illegal immigrants bail from vehicle
A Texas state trooper was led on a high-speed chase after three illegal immigrants were seen bailing out of a vehicle, following a routine traffic stop.
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
