City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
Broadband Roadshow looks to tackle digital inequities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is going on the road. On February 10, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced the “Kansas Broadband Roadshow.”. The Broadband Office staff will travel throughout the state to meet and learn directly from Kansas residents about...
Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!. Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.
Arab Shrine gives away 1,500 circus tickets to emergency responders in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arab Shriners are saying “thanks” to emergency responders in Topeka and Shawnee County by giving away 1,500 tickets to the organization’s 83rd annual circus set for later this month at the Stormont Vail Events Center in the capital city. “Arab Shriners appreciate the...
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
Christ The King’s food drive collects nearly 3,000 canned food for Project Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the homeless shelter as part of a competitive community food drive. Christ the King hosted its canned food drive Thursday, Feb. 9, and made it a competition. The school split its students...
JEDO approves incentive agreement with Topeka manufacturer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement Wednesday night to help fund the expansion of Harris Fabrication. According to JEDO, the agreement with Harris Fabrication, which was previously referred to as “Project KoolAid,” is expected to create an...
Topeka City Council to hire firm to address rising homeless population
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved steps to address homelessness in Topeka. A measure to bring in an outside consulting firm passed 8-2 on Tuesday. “It’s walking through it, looking at items, and then testing it which may be the most important part of this. Where you come up with what you think is a solution and you test it so that were not throwing a bunch of money at a solution not knowing whether or not it’s going to work,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.
Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
Wednesday’s Child - Elijah
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We think you’ll “flip” over our Wednesday’s Child this week!. His name is Elijah and he’s 14 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to have his own forever family. Elijah is checking out Capital Gymnastics and Athletics...
K-State Innovation Partners president set to retire after 20 years
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After 20 years of service at his alma mater, the K-State Innovation Partners president and CEO is set to retire. With two decades of service under his belt, Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Kent Glasscock, Innovation Partners president and CEO, is set to retire on April 1.
Puppies in Topeka compete in annual Shelter Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society geared up for the big game with a special playtime. A litter of nine puppies had fun getting a little “ruff” and tumble for their Shelter Showdown. 13 NEWS has teamed up with Helping Hands for several years to host...
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan honored for excellence in newborn screening
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been honored for its excellence in screening newborn babies. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has been recognized for its Newborn Screening Program which is typically conducted between 24 and f8 hours after birth to find and treat rare conditions.
Topeka crews prepare to begin last phase of 12th St. project, closures announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road closures in the Capital City have been announced as road crews begin the last phase of the 12th St. project, which is expected to be finished in June. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 20, Bettis Asphalt will completely close...
T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in the process of improving for future
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan is looking at what the future holds for the animal shelter. Officials met at the city commission meeting last week to discuss the challenges that have been an issue over the last few years. There has been significant turnover, changes in policies, and outdated software. The hope is to partner with Riley County Police Department to have animal control be a part of RCPD instead of the city.
Couture for Cancer ready to rock the runway with return in-person
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person. Couture for Cancer will take place March 4 at Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and auction chair Amy Chandler visited Eye on NE...
