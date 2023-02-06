ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia

By Annalise Murphy
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFLlT_0keXEJLB00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health , and the results might shock you.

From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49 th for worst dental health in the nation.

Wheeling Health Right says poor dental health in our state is directly linked to the lack of free aid.

West Virginia is the third poorest state in the nation. In 2022, almost 17% of our population lived at or below the poverty line.

In fact, nearly 500,000 people are covered by Medicaid in the Mountain State.

Until recently, Medicaid dropped preventative dental care for those over the age of 18.

This lack of dental coverage has left many with poor dental and physical health.

Wheeling Health Right’s Dental Clinic Coordinator Tracy Kaiski says by the time patients make it to their clinic, they must do full extractions to prevent further health complications.

“We can’t help them with root canals and crowns. We basically have to extract. Because they haven’t seen a dentist probably since they were 18 when Medicaid dropped them, and they didn’t have Medicaid coverage for preventative dental. So, they didn’t pay for it out of pocket. They didn’t go get preventative dental which led them down to it being too late for them and then we have to extract.”

Tracy Kaiski | Dental Clinic Coordinator, Wheeling Health Right

Once the patient has healed from the extractions, Kaiski fits them for dentures, renewing their smile and their confidence.

She says that everything we do is through our mouth. If someone is having dental health issues, it is not uncommon to suffer from other health problems.

Kaiski says being able to provide this care means so much to her, but seeing her patients smiling and becoming active in the community is what makes her the happiest.

Since the start of their dental clinic in 2015, Wheeling Health Right has provided nearly 3 million dollars in free dental care.

If you’re interested in becoming a patient at Wheeling Health Right , you can give their office a call at (304) 233-9323.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvpublic.org

Foster Care Payments Delayed, Advocates React

Payments due to caregivers of 2,300 West Virginia foster children will be delayed in the month of February. According to a release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the delay was caused by the department’s conversion from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia House passes bill to fund anti-abortion centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The GOP-dominated West Virginia House overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday that would allow for taxpayer money to be funneled into anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, months after lawmakers passed a near-total ban on the procedure in one of the nation’s poorest states. West Virginia’s is just the latest of a growing number of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
beckerspayer.com

Aetna scores West Virginia Medicaid contract

Aetna has been awarded a contract to continue managing West Virginia's Medicaid services for children in the foster care system. According to a Feb. 8 news release from the company, Aetna has managed the program, Mountain Health Promise, since 2020. The contract renewal will last one year, with the option to renew for three one-year extensions.
wvpublic.org

Health And Human Resources Committee Discusses PEIA

The Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources Thursday took up the issue of PEIA reform. PEIA is the insurer for thousands of public employees. It has come under increased scrutiny for paying more in reimbursements to out-of-state hospitals than to in-state facilities, including WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. The hospital...
wvpublic.org

Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances

A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
Lootpress

‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. House passes family support bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
CHESTER, WV
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WSAZ

W.Va. delegates debate support for families

Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

86K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy