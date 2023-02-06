Read full article on original website
Related
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crab boat crewman in Willapa Bay; 2 others rescued
On Monday, the Coast Guard released video that shows a rescue swimmer dropping down to help two men in a life raft in southwest Washington, near Pacific County. Their crabbing vessel, the Ethel May, ran into trouble at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Watchstanders with the Coast Guard in Warrenton, Oregon were notified after the wife of one of the crewmembers called 911 to report an emergency aboard the vessel. An aircrew arrived on the scene at about 8:10 p.m. Two men were hoisted to safety and taken ashore to awaiting emergency medical services before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
Chronicle
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Community Continues Search for Missing Fisherman
After the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the official search for the missing fisherman from the Ethel May, a fishing vessel that capsized Sunday evening, local agencies and community members continued to scour Willapa Bay for signs of the lost man. On Facebook Tuesday morning, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said it...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
gograysharbor.com
1600 State EBT Cardholders Targeted By Fraudsters
Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services reports more than 16-hundred state EBT cardholders have been targeted by fraudsters including here in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The department says so far this year, it has seen 272 cardholders with unauthorized transactions totaling more than 160-thousand dollars in stolen food and cash benefits. Federal agriculture officials are seeing an alarming rise in SNAP benefit theft across the nation.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening
EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
KXRO.com
City of Aberdeen declared Feb. 20th as Kurt Cobain Day; for a second time
The City of Aberdeen has declared February 20 to be recognized as Kurt Cobain Day in the city, reiterating a proclamation that was done almost a decade ago. At their Regular Council Meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution that declares that February 20th shall be forever known as Kurt Cobain Day in Aberdeen.
kptv.com
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
foodgressing.com
Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023
If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
KXRO.com
Hoquiam accepting 2023 LTAC requests
Local groups still have time to submit their applications for funding through the City of Hoquiam Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC). These funds are specifically designed for tourism/public related services/events. Applications are being accepted now. According to the City of Hoquiam, LTAC is accepting applications for proposals to be provided...
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Tri-City Herald
Remains found in blackberry bushes identified as man missing since 2017, WA cops say
Skeletal remains found in blackberry bushes at a dock in Washington in 2020 were just identified as a man missing for several years, authorities said. DNA testing helped identify them as 22-year-old Jade David Feigert, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Feigert was last seen in February 2017 when...
Chronicle
Rochester Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Cats, Dogs Saved From Squalid Conditions
Watching them snuggle up with their potential new families, it’s difficult to believe that the dogs and cats up for adoption at Petsense in Chehalis on Saturday were rescued from atrocious living situations as recently as last year. Thanks to the work of Red Rose Animal Rescue in Rochester,...
KING-5
'Zack's Law' proposal hopes to save young lives after family's tragedy
Zack Rager drowned in the Chehalis River two years ago. His family hopes this legislation could keep others from a similar fate.
gograysharbor.com
Missing 14 Year Old May Have Been Found
Looks like some good news about a reported missing teen girl. Aberdeen police report 14-year-old Isabelle has been missing since last Friday. Through public comments found on social media, an apparent family member of the girl says she has been found and is safe. At last check, Police had not confirmed whether or not the girl had been found.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starving Horses Turns Himself in and Is Released on Unsecured Bail
The Centralia man accused of abusing two horses in his care last year and failing to answer his court summons on Tuesday turned himself in at the Lewis County Jail on Thursday. The defendant, Isaac A. Knee, 31, was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on Friday after defense attorney Rachael...
Comments / 1