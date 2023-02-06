Read full article on original website
Brick Oven Bakery baking up a new expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the pandemic, severe winter storms and road construction, downtown Bismarck businesses have had their fair share of challenges. One restaurant, however, has stayed very busy. So busy, they are needing to expand. Brick Oven Bakery has been a downtown staple since opening in 2019, and...
Some Super Bowl snacks seeing a decrease in price
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grocery store inflation is hitting consumers harder than a quarterback getting sacked. But before the clock can run out on the NFL season, prices are declining just in time for the Super Bowl. Many people will soon be rushing through stores in search of the perfect...
Great American Bike Race announces changes to benefitting families
BISMARCK, N.D. - Changes are coming to the Great American Bike Race. The annual stationary bike race was started more than 25 years ago as a fundraiser to help kids and young adults who live with cerebral palsy and other conditions. Over the years, the event has raised nearly $5...
Projected outlook predicts low flood risk
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow might still be covering the ground in North Dakota but that doesn’t mean early flood forecasting isn’t happening. An early statewide outlook was released on Thursday by the National Weather Service. “How soon does that snow melt, does it go into the ground...
Keeping the Lakota/Dakota language alive with classes at UTTC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a language is lost, it can be gone forever. Now a group of people is striving to maintain the history and the Lakota language. Here in this classroom, a Native language is being revived, on a coloring sheet or more advanced coursework where there is a space for every age in the community.
Flasher second graders call 911
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - Responders say it’s important to know what to do in an emergency. They say even young children can be taught about 911 and when and when not to place a call. Second graders in Flasher met with law enforcement and dispatchers to learn that lesson first-hand.
A day in the life of a Bismarck police officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police officers. We see them patrolling our community or maybe even stopping a car on the side of the road. But, more than that, we see them as advocates when we are in trouble. Bismarck Police Patrol Officer Joseph Gebhardt checks his police vehicle before he...
Probation revoked for Bismarck man convicted of terrorizing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge revoked probation for a Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit. James Vann, 37, will finish serving the last two and half years of a sentence for terrorizing. Vann was originally sentenced to five years for four counts...
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge rejected a proposed pretrial agreement Wednesday that would have dropped a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota man. Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, was arguing with his passenger when driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers at high speeds on ice-covered I-94 in Morton County. They say he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
Sentencing date for Nikki Entzel moved
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sentencing for a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband and setting her house on fire has been moved up. According to court records, Nikki Entzel, 41, will now be sentenced on February 17. Entzel was to be sentenced on January 4 but her defense attorney, Thomas Glass, filed a pre-sentence investigation in December which delayed the process. A psychological evaluation which is required for the pre-sentencing investigation has been completed.
Jim Jeske Passes Away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jim Jeske’s battle with cancer ended Wednesday. Jeske was coaching basketball at Bismarck State last year, but his health would not allow him to continue. Jim won a state championship at Carrington before heading to Century where he had a successful run with the girls...
Legacy Sabers Boys Wrestling
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This might surprise wrestling fans from the Capital City, but Legacy is tied with B.H.S. with the most top-ranked boys among the Class-A high schools in Bismarck. The Sabers have two number one individuals, and another rated second. Nic Enzminger and J-J Thompson are on top...
