Morris County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sarnoski teams up with Aikens in 24th district Assembly bid

Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski will move forward on his bid for the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 24th district, teaming up with Lafayette Board of Education President Josh Aikens. Sarnoski plans to formally launch his campaign on February 28. “I’m very confident in my ability to get...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth recount after ES&S screwup changes results of 2022 election

A court-ordered recount in Monmouth County after the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), admitted to a programming error that caused some votes to be double counted, appears to have changed the outcome of one race in the November 2022 general election. In the Ocean...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families

New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Kanitra gets Monmouth line for Catalano’s Assembly seat

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra appears poised to run on the Monmouth County Republican organization line for an open State Assembly seat in the 10th legislative district after two other candidates failed to file enough signatures to compete at the GOP convention. Kanitra is seeking the open seat of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
EAST HANOVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP

East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president

Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Huterdon Dems pick Drulis to run with Zwicker, Freiman

Hunterdon County Democrats tonight voted to give Mitchelle Drulis, a veteran staffer and activist, the organization line to run for the open State Assembly seat in the 16th district. Drulis, who served as Rep. Tom Malinowski’s district director and as chief of staff to Assemblyman Joseph Egan (D-New Brunswick), emerged...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Gothamist

Prosecutors reverse course — won't sue to keep records private in NJ politician's slaying

On Feb. 2, Sayreville, N.J., police officers investigate a wooded area near a townhome community, in Parlin, N.J., where Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found shot to death the night before. The lead investigators on the shooting death of Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour wanted a court to preemptively say media couldn't have 911 calls and other records. [ more › ]
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DiVincenzo opposes bid to ban LGBTQ+ books in Glen Ridge

A decision by the Glen Ridge Public Library director to keep six LGBTQ-themed children’s books on the shelves after a conservative group sought to remove them has drawn support from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. “Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

