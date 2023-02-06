Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary
Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
New Jersey Globe
87-year-old Monmouth County Commissioner will retire after 53 years in government
Lillian Burry will not seek re-election to a seventh term as a Monmouth County Commissioner, marking a close to a political career that began 53 years ago when she ran for borough council in Matawan. The 87-year-old Burry informed party leaders this week that would not run for another three-year...
New Jersey Globe
Sarnoski teams up with Aikens in 24th district Assembly bid
Warren County Commissioner Jason Sarnoski will move forward on his bid for the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 24th district, teaming up with Lafayette Board of Education President Josh Aikens. Sarnoski plans to formally launch his campaign on February 28. “I’m very confident in my ability to get...
New Jersey Globe
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
New Jersey Globe
After losing GOP support for re-election, Phillipsburg mayor will switch parties, again
Republicans are denying party support to Philipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni and are backing Councilman Randy Piazza, Jr. to replace him on the GOP organization line in the June mayoral primary election. To keep his seat, Tersigni is widely expected to switch parties and seek re-election as a Democrat. This marks...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth recount after ES&S screwup changes results of 2022 election
A court-ordered recount in Monmouth County after the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), admitted to a programming error that caused some votes to be double counted, appears to have changed the outcome of one race in the November 2022 general election. In the Ocean...
New Jersey Globe
Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families
New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
New Jersey Globe
Kanitra gets Monmouth line for Catalano’s Assembly seat
Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra appears poised to run on the Monmouth County Republican organization line for an open State Assembly seat in the 10th legislative district after two other candidates failed to file enough signatures to compete at the GOP convention. Kanitra is seeking the open seat of...
New Jersey Globe
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why
Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
Mayor, entire council in East Hanover switching to GOP
East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and all four members of the township council will switch from Democratic to Republican, marking a complete party flip in the township of 11,105 people, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Joining Pannullo in switching parties are Council President Frank DeMaio, Jr, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli,...
New Jersey Globe
Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president
Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
New Jersey Globe
Huterdon Dems pick Drulis to run with Zwicker, Freiman
Hunterdon County Democrats tonight voted to give Mitchelle Drulis, a veteran staffer and activist, the organization line to run for the open State Assembly seat in the 16th district. Drulis, who served as Rep. Tom Malinowski’s district director and as chief of staff to Assemblyman Joseph Egan (D-New Brunswick), emerged...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Prosecutors reverse course — won't sue to keep records private in NJ politician's slaying
On Feb. 2, Sayreville, N.J., police officers investigate a wooded area near a townhome community, in Parlin, N.J., where Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found shot to death the night before. The lead investigators on the shooting death of Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour wanted a court to preemptively say media couldn't have 911 calls and other records. [ more › ]
Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in killing of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
New Jersey Globe
DiVincenzo opposes bid to ban LGBTQ+ books in Glen Ridge
A decision by the Glen Ridge Public Library director to keep six LGBTQ-themed children’s books on the shelves after a conservative group sought to remove them has drawn support from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. “Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Critics slam state’s proposal for vehicle permits in Wharton State Forest
Critics said they do not want the state to require permits to drive in Wharton State Forest in the Pinelands. The post Critics slam state’s proposal for vehicle permits in Wharton State Forest appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0