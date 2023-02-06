ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG3av_0keXDoXn00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.

182 MTR, LLC, owner of Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. in Northampton, was ordered to pay a penalty of $7,470.

Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”

According to MassDEP, on December 31, 2021 MassDEP responded to a complaint alleging that an employee of Highway Auto Salvage had pumped the contents of a septic tank from the onsite sewage disposal system to an area adjacent to the Mill River. The company also failed to comply with Title 5 septic system requirements to perform a system inspection per MassDEP regulations.

182 MTR, LLC must pay $5,750 of the assessed penalty, and MassDEP has agreed to suspend the remaining amount if the site wastewater system is brought into compliance and follows the state’s wastewater regulations. 182 MTR is working with MassDEP and the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services and has retained an engineering firm to remedy the noncompliance.

“The Commonwealth’s wastewater regulations provide for the protection of public health, safety, welfare, and the environment by requiring the proper siting, construction, upgrade, and maintenance of on-site sewage disposal systems,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Region Office in Springfield. “This action brings the property into compliance with the Commonwealth’s wastewater regulations, and penalizes 182 MTR, LLC for the blatant nature of this violation.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
millburysutton.com

DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy