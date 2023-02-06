Read full article on original website
New 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Has 13 Cupholders, 7 USB Ports, And Up To 362 HP
Is the standard Highlander not big enough for you and your family? Toyota has the answer with the larger and longer 2024 Grand Highlander that is making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show. A mid-size family SUV that sits on the same platform as the smaller Highlander, it is offered with two hybrid powertrains, three rows of seats that can fit up to eight passengers, and everything else you need for a long-distance road trip.
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
New S580e Is Maybach’s First Ever Plug-in Hybrid, Pure EV Coming Soon
Maybach revealed its first plug-in hybrid model, in the form of the S580e sedan, while announcing that its first EV will debut this year. Predictably, the PHEV is a more luxurious variant of the standard Mercedes-Benz S580e, sharing the same electrified setup and allowing a zero-emission range for the first time in a Maybach.
Peugeot 208 Dethrones VW Golf As Europe’s Best-Selling Car
Peugeot’s 208 subcompact has ended the Volkswagen Golf’s reign as Europe’s most popular car. The French supermini notched up 206,816 sales during 2022 to put it back on top for the first time since 2007, and enjoyed a 5 percent sales uplift versus 2021. So the Golf...
Manhart Boosts BMW M4 To 635 HP And Adds Subtle Carbon Aero Bits
Of those fortunate enough to own a new G82-generation BMW M4 Competition, we suspect the majority of them are very happy with it in its stock form. For those seeking a little extra, however, Manhart has the answer. The German tuner is no stranger to modifying various BMW models but...
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Goes Light And Strong With Optional Carbon-Fiber Wheels
Ford just made a big announcement for 2024 Mustang fans – the new Dark Horse will offer an optional upgrade to carbon fiber wheels. Not only do these lightweight rims bring improved performance, they also give Mustang owners extra bragging rights as we usually see this option on higher end sports cars.
2024 BMW X5 And X6 Get More Power, More PHEV Range And Curved iDrive Display
BMW has given its X5 and X6 SUVs a mid-life makeover that’s far more than skin deep. While the exteriors of each receive only subtle styling tweaks the changes beneath the surfaces make the the sporty off-roaders more powerful and easier to drive. Those styling updates don’t include the...
Electrified 1961 Bentley S2 Continental Claimed To Be Rarest Conversion Yet
Lunaz has unveiled their latest electromod and they’re touting it as the “rarest vehicle ever to be converted to fully electric propulsion.”. The vehicle in question is a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental and is claimed to be “one of only four examples built.” While Bentley reportedly made a total of 388 S2 Continentals, Lunaz noted the car harkens back to a time when “bodies were still being produced by independent coachbuilders.” This is apparently the source of the car’s rarity as the company said build sheets indicate the original customer commissioned a four-door body from coachbuilder James Young, but apparently decided to go with a coupe at the last minute.
This Chevrolet SSR Barn Find Just Sold For $49,875
When you hear the term ‘barn find,’ you probably think of a classic European sports car or a valuable American muscle that’s been left to rot for decades at a time. This barn find is a little different. The car featured here is a Chevrolet SSR that...
Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine
The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
Subaru’s EV Strategy? Hoping You Like Toyotas, But Not Enough To Buy One
Subaru recently announced their quarterly results and it appears officials used the event to reveal new details about upcoming electric vehicles. While they didn’t go into many specifics, Autonews is reporting Subaru’s chief general manager of corporate planning, Tomoaki Emori, acknowledged the obvious – America decides what the company’s future looks like.
2023 BMW 7-Series And i7 Models Face Airbag Deployment Failure
Expensive and luxurious cars are not immune to recalls, as evidenced by a recently-issued recall for 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 models. A recall notice issued by BMW of North America has revealed that select 760i xDrive and i7 xDrive60 were built with front passenger seat electronic control unit software that could be faulty.
This 1,180 HP Chevrolet Camaro Restomod Will Keep You Up At Night
Say hello to ‘Felix,’ an insane 1969 Chevrolet Camaro restomod brought to life by a company called Sean Smith Designs. For those among you unfamiliar with Sean Smith, he previously worked at the likes of Saleen Automotive, Ringbrothers, SpeedKore, and Salvaggio Design before starting up his own brand. He was approached directly by the owner of this Camaro and asked to create something very special. He has done just that with the help of Driven Speed Shop.
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Gets A Sharper Front End And Bigger Screens
Following in the footsteps of its larger brethren, the Blazer, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has received a facelift for the 2024MY that brings some subtle tweaks to the exterior styling as well as a larger touchscreen inside. At the same time, it continues on with the same engines, the same trim levels, and most of the same interior content. Here’s a quick breakdown of what 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer customers can expect.
A 2024 Ford Mustang Shooting Brake Isn’t The Worst Idea We’ve Seen
This is an independent design render by Sugar Design and is not affiliated with Ford in any way. The internet’s reaction to the seventh-generation Ford Mustang appears largely positive but we know how the carmaker could have won over even more performance car enthusiasts. Launching the new model with a Shooting Brake variant.
Nikola’s Upcoming Tre FCEV Truck Eligible For Over $300,000 In Incentives
Given that Nikola founder Trevor Milton was convicted of fraud last October, you could be excused for thinking his company would soon go the way of the dodo. However, that hasn’t happened. Since his conviction, Nikola has continued the roll-out of its Tre hydrogen truck and has just announced...
Mercedes Adds AI Features To C-Class And S-Class With Free OTA Update
Mercedes announced a free over-the-air software update for the MBUX infotainment in the C-Class and S-Class models, which includes new artificial intelligence features that were already available in the EQE and EQS, as well as the later model year examples of the ICE-powered sedans. The highlight of the OTA is...
Hertz Revenues Spike But Tesla Rent Fleet Falls Short Of 100,000 Goal
Hertz has surprised many industry observers with solid fourth-quarter earnings but it has less than half of the Teslas in its fleet than it planned to. The rental car giant reported $2.035 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter while for the full year, it reported revenue of $8.7 billion. Hertz ended 2022 with $2.5 billion of total liquidity available, including $943 million in cash.
U.S. Tuner Realizes The Ferrari 458 Speciale of Our Dreams With 6sp Manual Conversion
The Ferrari 458 Speciale is rightfully regarded as one of the Italian carmaker’s finest-ever supercars. As the last hurrah to Ferrari’s naturally-aspirated V8s, the 458 Speciale is just about as desirable as a car can get. It’s fast, raw, and has a soundtrack to die for. However, no car is perfect and neither is the Speciale. Perhaps the only criticism that can be made is that it was never offered with a manual transmission.
