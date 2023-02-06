Lunaz has unveiled their latest electromod and they’re touting it as the “rarest vehicle ever to be converted to fully electric propulsion.”. The vehicle in question is a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental and is claimed to be “one of only four examples built.” While Bentley reportedly made a total of 388 S2 Continentals, Lunaz noted the car harkens back to a time when “bodies were still being produced by independent coachbuilders.” This is apparently the source of the car’s rarity as the company said build sheets indicate the original customer commissioned a four-door body from coachbuilder James Young, but apparently decided to go with a coupe at the last minute.

1 DAY AGO