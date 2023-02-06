Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay. This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WECT
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
foxwilmington.com
Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed for repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) closed for repairs to the grating at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s DriveNC.gov website, its bridge maintenance crews will be working on repairs until 4 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
foxwilmington.com
Southeastern North Carolina Black History Month facts: Week 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month. All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina. C.F. Pope Elementary. C.F. Pope Elementary in Pender County was founded in 1891. The school operated under several different names, including...
The State Port Pilot
211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway
A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
WECT
‘Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed,’ Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland had tripled in size over the last 20 years. Council has annexed more than eight square miles into town limits since the beginning of 2020 through 51 voluntary annexations. Town Manager David Hollis expects the rapid rate of growth to continue. “You...
foxwilmington.com
Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
The State Port Pilot
Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon
As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
WMBF
‘We regret the delay, but progress is being made’: The latest update on the Longs post office
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - In just a few months, it will be two years since the Longs Post Office burned down. The fire happened in June 2021, and since then residents have used a temporary post office on wheels, and a row of mailboxes for customers who rent P.O. Boxes.
WECT
Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St. According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene. WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
foxwilmington.com
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
WECT
Bijou Park officially opens to the public after ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downtown Wilmington’s Bijou Park officially opened to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the park and the completion of the Front St. rehabilitation project. Bijou Park is located at 209 N Front St., between Chestnut and Grace streets.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
Comments / 0