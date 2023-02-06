Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Arkansas City.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:13 p.m., dispatch received a call for the report of an injured pedestrian lying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road. It was reported that the person may have been hit by a car.

Upon arrival at the scene, the CCSO says debris and a cell phone were found near where the individual was found lying.

The CCSO says Sergeant Kevin Horinek checked the area for a vehicle with damage matching the debris. He found the driver of a white Ford F250 with damage to the passenger side of it.

According to the CCSO, the driver was arrested on suspicion of duty of driver involving great bodily harm, suspended license and expired tag.

His bond is set at $26,300.

The CCSO says the pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital in Arkansas City and then flown to Wichita. His current condition is unknown.

