Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
WIBW
Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise. The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.
WIBW
Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
‘Choose Topeka’ expands to accept returning residents, military
TOPEKA (KSNT) – City and county leaders are working together to ensure those who currently live outside Topeka see it as a place they might want to call home. The “Choose Topeka,” program offers financial incentives to people who relocate to Topeka. Since 2019, it’s helped bring almost 100 individuals and families to the Capital […]
WIBW
Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka. The break was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday at the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and Wayne. A short time after...
WIBW
Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official. The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.
WIBW
City, County leaders agree to continue funding ‘Choose Topeka’ relocation program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday night, JEDO voted to continue to fund the GO Topeka relocation incentive program. The approval means the City will offer $365,000 in funding for the next round of the project that originally began in 2020. “It’s really been a great program to attract workforce...
WIBW
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
WIBW
Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!. Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.
WIBW
Washburn opens 6th annual Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood and community members are looking to help keep each other warm with a Mr. Rogers staple - sweaters. Washburn University says that KTWU Channel 11 will collect sweaters, coats, blankets and cold weather gear throughout the entire month of February in its 6th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Coat & Sweater Drive.
WIBW
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick streets and roadways Thursday morning in the Topeka area. Several crashes were reported along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Topeka. Traffic was backed up for more than 2 hours on eastbound I-70 after a...
WIBW
Christ The King’s food drive collects nearly 3,000 canned food for Project Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the homeless shelter as part of a competitive community food drive. Christ the King hosted its canned food drive Thursday, Feb. 9, and made it a competition. The school split its students...
WIBW
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS. The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.
WIBW
Topeka crews prepare to begin last phase of 12th St. project, closures announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road closures in the Capital City have been announced as road crews begin the last phase of the 12th St. project, which is expected to be finished in June. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 20, Bettis Asphalt will completely close...
WIBW
Topeka City Council to hire firm to address rising homeless population
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved steps to address homelessness in Topeka. A measure to bring in an outside consulting firm passed 8-2 on Tuesday. “It’s walking through it, looking at items, and then testing it which may be the most important part of this. Where you come up with what you think is a solution and you test it so that were not throwing a bunch of money at a solution not knowing whether or not it’s going to work,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
WIBW
Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Comments / 1