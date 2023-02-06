TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved steps to address homelessness in Topeka. A measure to bring in an outside consulting firm passed 8-2 on Tuesday. “It’s walking through it, looking at items, and then testing it which may be the most important part of this. Where you come up with what you think is a solution and you test it so that were not throwing a bunch of money at a solution not knowing whether or not it’s going to work,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.

