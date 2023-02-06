Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Gymnastics faces No. 5 Auburn for SEC showdown
BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team will travel to face No. 5 Auburn for a top-10 SEC showdown inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The battle between the Tigers will be aired on SEC Network with Bart Conner on the play-by-play and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be in the arena as the on-site reporter.
LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court the Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court Friday morning. The Academic Committee approved the name change earlier with a 6 to 2 vote, the full board approved the name change with one objection. The...
LSU Basketball Falls On The Road To Mississippi State, 64-53
STARKVILLE, MS. – Despite multiple 10-0 scoring runs by the Tigers in the first half, LSU Basketball fell on the road to Mississippi State, 64-53, on Wednesday night in Humphrey Coliseum. LSU goes to 12-12 overall and 1-10 in conference play while Mississippi State improves to 16-8 overall and...
SEC releases 2023 LSU softball TV schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2023 SEC softball television schedule was announced Wednesday. The LSU softball team will have 13 nationally televised games during the regular season. SEC softball programs will be featured on over 70 broadcasts across ESPN networks this season. Specifically, the SEC Network is slated for 56...
Tigers back on road again Wednesday, headed to Starkville
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on...
Spring is here: Tigers open season with the LSU Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU opens its 2023 campaign by hosting the annual LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 at Tiger Park. Opening week for the Tigers will feature five games in three days as they match up with New Mexico twice, Nicholls once, and No. 19/25 Oregon State twice. LSU boasts an overall 35-3 record against the field, including an 1-0 record against New Mexico, 2-2 mark against Oregon State, and 32-1 versus Nicholls. All LSU games this weekend will be streamed on SECN+.
LSU Baseball: Scrimmages, upcoming autograph session and game schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are nine days away from the start of LSU baseball season. On Friday, Feb. 17, LSU hosts Western Michigan at Alex Box Stadium. That Friday is the start of a 56-game schedule for the Tigers, 39 of which will be played in their home park. Out of those 56 games, LSU is scheduled to be on national television a dozen times.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for south Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and WGNO news crew. PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Ballard. We will update this post with new photos and videos as they come in.
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
Increase in jobs in Baton Rouge compared to before pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After nearly three years, Baton Rouge has recovered from all pandemic-era job losses. Baton Rouge Area Chamber says the economy is back up and running. Jake Polansky, the Economic Policy Research Manager for BRAC, says we are seeing more jobs now than even before...
Fat Boy’s Pizza serves up deals in Baton Rouge on National Pizza Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fat Boy’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with a huge special. Operating Partner Brandon Wigglesworth said, “People can buy either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50% off another of equal or lesser value.”. The offer is...
Fun date night ideas for people with food allergies, related illnesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For many, a typical date night in Baton Rouge involves dining on delicious Creole-Cajun specialties unique to Louisiana, but people with certain food allergies and chronic conditions can’t enjoy these popular meals without consequences to their health. Baton Rouge has lots of options...
Grandmother of toddler killed by stray bullet plans anti-violence rally in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge. Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check...
Officials plan to use 15 different routes during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are working on creating new corridors for drivers to get around the city during the I-10 widening project. The I-10 widening project will have the interstate expanding to four lanes each way from the Mississippi River Bridge to the 10-12 split. However, many...
Southern University condemns animal abuse after horse collapses, dies on campus; investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released a statement Friday after a horse ridden onto campus collapsed and died on Monday. The horse reportedly died near the Southern University Law Center. A spokesperson for the university said the horse did not belong to any part of the school’s campus.
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
Community wants to save town mascot, alligator called Old Hardhide
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 65-year-old alligator named Old Hardhide is the center of attention in the city of Ponchatoula. She is known as the town mascot, according to her owner, Mike Kleibert, but her care and handling has drawn the attention of PETA and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
Organizations join to change the pattern of HIV/AIDS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 7 and to bring awareness to the issue, the National AIDS Memorial has teamed up with Southern University to share its initiative. Milan Jackson, program manager of Project P.E.E.R at Southern University, says she lost her cousin,...
