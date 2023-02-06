BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU opens its 2023 campaign by hosting the annual LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 at Tiger Park. Opening week for the Tigers will feature five games in three days as they match up with New Mexico twice, Nicholls once, and No. 19/25 Oregon State twice. LSU boasts an overall 35-3 record against the field, including an 1-0 record against New Mexico, 2-2 mark against Oregon State, and 32-1 versus Nicholls. All LSU games this weekend will be streamed on SECN+.

