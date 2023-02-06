Read full article on original website
WBBJ
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
WBBJ
Fire department installs signs for emergencies, smoke detectors
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire department will install a new address sign for you so that they can easily spot your residence in case of an emergency. The Madison County Fire Department is installing reflective green address signs for your front yard. These signs cost $20. “And...
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
Amber Alert: Two children missing out of Jackson found safe
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for brothers Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, last seen in Jackson on Monday.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Vacant home catches fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating another house fire in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 9 p.m., where a house was on fire. Officials say they were able to put out the fire and no one was inside at the...
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
WBBJ
Jaleesa Shala Williams
Funeral service for Jaleesa Shala Williams, age 31, will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John MB Church in Stanton, TN. Burial will follow in St. John MB Church Cemetery in Stanton, TN. Ms. Willimas died, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation...
Covington Leader
Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says
The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 02-08-23
Crime Stoppers need your help identifying two suspects who entered Academy sports, not to purchase anything, but to rip the store off of several hundred dollars in hoodies. Why hoodies? Probably because they can sell them to their friends, so they can steal more hoodies. If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.
WBBJ
Dinner held to support West Tennessee camp
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A special fundraiser was held Wednesday to benefit an upcoming camp. Freed-Hardeman University held a fundraising meal to raise funds for their Mid-South Youth Camp. Past campers and parents attended the event to support the camp and taste cuisines from across the country. On the menu...
WBBJ
Sharon Annette Comage
Sharon Annette Comage, age 59, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Larie Springfield officiating.
WBBJ
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson
Mrs. Anna Lois Huddleston-Dickerson was born on July 19, 1957 in Gibson County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Greater Sixth Street Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. Open Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Second annual 5K to be held this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Prepare to lace up your running shoes for a good cause. The Friends of Heart will host their second annual 5K this weekend. The course will begin at Fleet Feet on Oil Well Road on Saturday, February 11 starting at 8 a.m. This is the first...
WBBJ
Mr. Larry Dary Mann
Mr. Larry Dary Mann, 72, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Mrs. Remedios Dizon
Services for Mrs. Remedios Dizon, age 77 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12 Noon-1:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Dizon,...
thunderboltradio.com
National Weather Service Release Ic Accumulations From Winter Storm
The National Weather Service has released ice accumulations, that occurred during last week’s winter storm. The released map indicates Trenton received the largest accumulation in West Tennessee, at just over four-tenths of an inch. Other locations receiving higher amounts of ice included Humboldt with almost three-tenths of an inch,...
