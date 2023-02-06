Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Meet the Precious General Hospital Newcomer Who’s About to Steal Your Heart
General Hospital viewers have been cooing over Michael and Willow’s absolutely adorable baby since she gave birth on Tuesday, January 31. And though their daughter, who they named Amelia Grace, looks a bit older than the storyline’s preemie, it’s safe to say we can all look past that — just for the cute factor alone!
Michael and Willow Name Their Daughter as Austin Has News of the Stem Cell Transplant — and Laura Searches for Nikolas
At the hospital, Carly checks in on Michael and Willow. Willow is still asleep, so Carly offers to sit with her so Michael can take a break. He refuses to leave until she wakes up. Willow stirs awake, and Michael welcomes her back and tells her how much he loves her. Carly steps out and tells Sonny, who is outside the room, that Willow is awake.
Kate Middleton's Friend Revealed Exactly How the Royal Has Been Navigating the Prince Harry Drama
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite the wall of silence from the royal family after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, every member of the palace was rocked by the allegations in the book. They all reacted differently, but Kate Middleton’s friends are telling everyone that they shouldn’t worry about her during this tumultuous time. One pal described her to People as “a tough woman” who is “no shrinking violet.” They elaborated, “It is wonderful that William has Kate by his side to rely on, as...
Have You Seen Chelsea Lately? Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Unveils a Bangin’ New Look
We suppose you could say that since Chelsea’s brush with suicide on The Young and the Restless, she’s had a whole new lease on life. New year, new Chelsea! OK, maybe we shouldn’t go quite that far. She’s still quibbling with Adam, but as she and Billy grow closer, it seems like for once, she may find a measure of joy.
Jack Unleashes His Fury on Kyle — and Victoria and Victor Argue About Adam
At the Abbott house, Kyle wonders if the smile on his father’s face is because of mom. He reminds his father she’s hurt him many times. Jack argues she’s a different person now. Kyle hopes it works out but reminds Jack to be careful. Kyle leaves and Jack realizes he left his phone behind. He’s stunned to read a text from Victor thanking him for his help with the Adam matter.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Made a Last-Minute Decision to Make a Glamorous Red-Carpet Return to This Spectacular Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince William and Kate Middleton always cut a glamorous figure when they attend red-carpet events. They don’t do it too often, so it’s exciting to hear that they will be returning to the BAFTA Awards after a two-year absence. They made the decision very last minute only confirming on Friday, via Kensington Palace, that they would attend this year’s ceremony. There was no reason given for why they added it to their calendar at such a late date, but Variety is...
As General Hospital Shuts the Closet Door on Nikolas, Fans Make Their Feelings About Adam Huss Known
Does the end for the character have to mean the end for his portrayer?. We knew that General Hospital was getting rid of the character of Nikolas and that Adam Huss had only been brought in to finish out the storyline that had been begun by Marcus Coloma. But a funny thing happened while the substitute was playing the part: The audience started to like him. Like, really like him.
General Hospital Has Us Asking if Nikolas Is Really Dead — and if He’s Still in the Stables — Plus, Out With Portia’s Secret Already!
It was a big week on General Hospital, the week Nikolas got bumped off and Portia and Curtis’ wedding day finally arrived. Of course on a soap, nobody is ever really dead, and weddings rarely go off without a hitch. Let’s just dive into what went down in Port Charles.
John Legend Opens Up About the Anxiety He & Chrissy Teigen Felt About Introducing Baby Esti to Big Siblings Luna & Miles
Even John Legend and Chrissy Teigen face anxiety when introducing a new baby to their older children, and the EGOT-winner opened up about their experience bringing baby Esti home to meet big siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. During an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Legend explained why the couple was anxious about the reaction to the new baby from their eldest children. “We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he shared. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and...
Ina Garten's Make-ahead Chocolate Mousse Is the Easiest Valentine's Day Dessert Recipe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and as much as we love a nice dinner, flowers, and lingerie, we’re kind of walking, talking Cathy stereotypes when it comes to the holiday, because the one thing we really truly look forward to every Valentine’s Day is chocolate. Ack! Chocolate is life, and if there’s one person who knows this to be true it’s Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa star has more than 100 chocolate recipes on her website, and we’ve even rounded...
Two General Hospital Newcomers Add an Element of Surprise to Portia and Curtis’ Wedding
Portia never saw it coming — and neither did we. But in the February 7 episode of General Hospital, Curtis surprised his bride-to-be by revealing that two unexpected guests would be attending their wedding: her father and brother. (Meet them in the clip below.) Playing Dr. Sterling Robinson is...
Wait… Did Bold & Beautiful Just ‘Serve’ Up Thomas’ Exit Story?!?
You know things are bad when you can’t even go to Forrester International. The latest shocking move by Bold & Beautiful’s Thomas Forrester left us wondering what kind of story, exactly, the daytime drama has set up for the beleaguered character, and more to the point, whether it might be designed to send him off the canvas.
Seat Filler Reveals the Actual Conversation That Reportedly Went Down Between Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at the Grammys
When we tuned in to watch Sunday’s Grammys Awards, there’s one thing we could all agree on: Ben Affleck did not look happy. Though the miserable look may have reignited his sad boy meme, it looks like everything isn’t what it seemed. According to a seat filler at the star-studded event, Affleck was fully aware he was being “meme’d” but he, well, just didn’t seem to care.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares The One Thing Her Baby Boy Already Has in Common with Dad Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa recently celebrated a new milestone with their baby boy: turning one week old! Heather shared new photos to mark the occasion, and she revealed one hilarious way the little boy is already like his dad. “Twinning!!” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. “He has daddy’s big feet He’s one week old today!! 🤍” The accompanying photos are so funny. Tarek, who is also dad to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Hall, is snoozing away in the hospital bed with a fuzzy white blanket wrapped around him (it’s hard work being...
The Morning After, Allie and Alex Scramble When Chanel Comes Home — and Sarah Flaunts Rex In Front of Xander
In their twin hotel beds, Leo bemoans how boring The Spectator is, while Gwen stews over not hearing from Xander yet. She worries he’s with Sarah. Gwen just hopes all their days and nights spent at the paper will bring them together, just like it did with Jack and Jennifer. Leo glibly notes how cute it is to idolize her dad and stepmother while ripping away their most prized possession.
Willow Receives More Bad News and [Spoiler] May Be Her Last Hope — Plus, Ava Delivers Startling Information to Elizabeth
At Liz’s place, Scott offers to represent her, but she needs to tell him what she did. Liz explains she stumbled upon a crime in progress, but it’s no longer ongoing. Scott asks if this could come to light and who knows about it. She says it could, and a few people know. Suddenly the doorbell rings, and it’s Ava.
Princess Charlotte Has a New Friend Thanks to This Heart-Warming Gesture From Queen Camilla
Someone add Friendship Matchmaker to Queen Camilla‘s robust list of titles. During a visit to the STORM Family Center in Battersea, London on Thursday, the Queen Consort received a note from an 8-year-old girl coincidentally named Charlotte — Charlotte-Rose Hickson, to be precise. The sweet little girl reportedly gave Camilla a note for Princess Charlotte, 7, asking for a playdate, which the Queen Consort accepted and promised to pass on. Charlotte-Rose, who attended the event with her father Wayne, adorably shared, per Hello!, “[Queen Camilla] said she would give my note to Charlotte. I’m hoping she’ll agree, you never know… I think...
Kristen Bell Shares the Unique & Totally Rad Way She Helped Her Daughter Overcome Social Struggles
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard‘s daughters may have famous parents, but they experience all the same struggles as other kids their age — and Bell is sharing a unique (and totally freaking cool) tactic she tried to help one of her girls overcome social struggles in particular. In a newly published interview with Real Simple, the Frozen actress explained that she and one of her daughters have recently begun mother-daughter jujitsu classes, and it’s really been a game-changer for both of them. “Jujitsu is all about leverage — it’s about using connection and distance,” she explained. “And doing it with my daughter...
