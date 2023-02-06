Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Kevin Durant and former Indiana Pacers wing TJ Warren traded to Phoenix Suns; deal impacts Pacers
Kevin Durant and former Indiana Pacers wing TJ Warren have been traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and significant draft compensation. It is one of the most impactful mid-season trades the NBA has ever seen. Durant is one of the best 15...
76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to host the New York Knicks. Two nights prior, the Sixers were on the road, facing the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Boston Celtics. Despite the Celtics being shorthanded for the matchup, the Sixers couldn’t take advantage. A quick 7-0 start eventually led to the Celtics getting out in front and controlling the game for the entire matchup.
Luka Doncic Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns immediately ascended themselves up the list of championship favorites when they made a trade to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Already considered contenders with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix solidified themselves as the favorites in the Western Conference by acquiring one of the best players in the world.
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Lakers News: Tensions With Russell Westbrook Over Last Week Made Trade Inevitable
The last game Russell Westbrook suited up for the Lakers came on a historic night in which we witnessed LeBron James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Despite all of the animosity surrounding LA this season, this was a night to look forward to and it was expected all of James' teammates would play with celebratory attitudes.
Suns Title Odds Boost After NBA Trade Deadline
A new favorite to win the Western Conference emerged from an especially busy NBA trade deadline. Several teams executed cost-saving deals or made marginal improvements to their current rosters, but the Suns went all-in with a blockbuster trade that netted them Kevin Durant and boosted their odds of winning their first-ever NBA title.
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans: One New Face, Same Playoff Race
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were relatively quiet through the NBA's trade deadline, swapping Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks for Josh Richardson (San Antonio Spurs). The Cleveland Cavaliers made their splash this summer in a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Both teams are right in the middle of...
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Interested In Trade For Major Scoring Guard On Tanking Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers have been included in oodles of trade rumors this season, which make sense, given that they're 25-30 and in danger of squandering a second straight All-NBA season out of 38-year-old superstar power forward LeBron James. The Chosen One can't possibly keep up this superlative scoring too much longer (he's averaging 30 points per game for the second straight year), can he?
Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
Lakers News: Starters Announced For Shorthanded LA Against Milwaukee
Your Los Angeles Lakers could be in trouble when they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LA's five newest pieces, acquired during the last 24 hours leading up to the league's trade deadline, will not be suiting up with the club tonight. Trudell adds that...
