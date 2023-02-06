The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to host the New York Knicks. Two nights prior, the Sixers were on the road, facing the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Boston Celtics. Despite the Celtics being shorthanded for the matchup, the Sixers couldn’t take advantage. A quick 7-0 start eventually led to the Celtics getting out in front and controlling the game for the entire matchup.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO