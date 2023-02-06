Duke's winningest starting five takes floor at Miami

Duke basketball has its sights on a regular-season sweep of the Miami Hurricanes. But just like the first go-round, a 68-66 Blue Devil win in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 21, the now-No. 19 Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) are the only ranked team in the game.

And unlike the first go-round, when Duke entered the bout with a week's rest, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) are less than 48 hours removed from an emotionally taxing home win over their archrival UNC Tar Heels. Furthermore, Duke will be without Dariq Whitehead, who is missing his fourth straight game with a left lower leg sprain.

The Blue Devils and Hurricanes tip off at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

Roughly 30 minutes beforehand, the Duke basketball stats broadcast revealed the Blue Devil starting five against Miami:

Junior guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Despite Whitehead's absence, the Blue Devils have won three straight on the backs of this starting lineup, which has been their winningest bunch at 10-1 overall this season.

Miami is one of two ranked teams Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball squad must face on the road this week. The other is the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers, who host the Blue Devils at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

