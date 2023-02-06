Read full article on original website
Luke Combs Recalls the Time He Wasn’t Allowed to Use the Restroom at the Grammys
Sunday night was a big one for Luke Combs. He was up for three trophies. His 2022 release Growin’ Up... The post Luke Combs Recalls the Time He Wasn’t Allowed to Use the Restroom at the Grammys appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Jamey Johnson Joins Blackberry Smoke for ‘Up on Cripple Creek’ at the Ryman
Blackberry Smoke started a two-night stand at the iconic Ryman Auditorium last night (February 9th). While at the Mother Church of Country Music, the Atlanta-based band was able to bring a couple of their Music City pals to the stage with them to make the night a little more special.
Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 10, 2023
We’ve made it to another New Music Friday. Most people are already getting ready for their Super Bowl parties or... The post Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 10, 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
The Rolling Stones Roll Out a New Mini-Documentary Series: How to Watch
The Rolling Stones have been around since the early sixties. As a result, the British band has witnessed several major... The post The Rolling Stones Roll Out a New Mini-Documentary Series: How to Watch appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Got This Advice From Dionne Warwick Before His Whitney Houston Eulogy
Kevin Costner of Yellowstone picked up a serious piece of advice from Dionne Warwick ahead of his eulogy for Whitney Houston. Costner delivered it at Houston’s 2012 public memorial. But Costner, who co-starred with Houston in the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, was praised by her Houston’s cousin, Dionne Warwick, after Costner paid tribute to the late superstar’s mentor, Clive Davis, last weekend.
Joe Pesci Turns 80: In Honor of His Legendary Career, Here’s a Music Video From His (Brief) Stint as a Rapper
Footage of Joe Pesci throwing his diamond-studded pinky ring into the hip-hop game resurfaced on social media on his 80th birthday. Some bits of media are lost to the ages, only to be resurrected like a glorious phoenix when the time is right. Such is the case of the Goodfella star’s 1998 rap opus, “Wise Guy.”
