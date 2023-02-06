ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Got This Advice From Dionne Warwick Before His Whitney Houston Eulogy

Kevin Costner of Yellowstone picked up a serious piece of advice from Dionne Warwick ahead of his eulogy for Whitney Houston. Costner delivered it at Houston’s 2012 public memorial. But Costner, who co-starred with Houston in the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, was praised by her Houston’s cousin, Dionne Warwick, after Costner paid tribute to the late superstar’s mentor, Clive Davis, last weekend.
